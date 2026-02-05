D23: Bob Iger Sends Thank You Note to Fan Clubs Members Ahead of Leaving Disney

As Bob Iger prepares to abdicate his throne in the House of Mouse, the CEO has sent a thank you note to D23 members expressing gratitude for their passion for the magic.



What’s Happening:

Just off the heels of Josh D’Amaro’s CEO announcement, current Disney head Bob Iger has sent a note to D23 Members as he prepares to exit his role.

Sent to member emails, Iger extended his thanks to everyone in the D23 community as fans who have come along on this journey with him.

He takes a moment to acknowledge how open fans have been to the highly ambitious acquisitions he made during his tenure and helped honor the stories that make Disney one of the biggest brands in the world.

He also takes a moment to honor the incredible teams of people that have made many of the incredible projects, films, and experiences around the world come to life.

In what feels like a heartfelt goodbye, Iger also shares his excitement for Josh D’Amaro taking over as CEO.

Highlighting his confidence in his ability to lead the company, he shares his excitement and thanks fans for their loyalty through this leadership change.

You can read the full letter below:

“Dear D23 Member,

When I returned to Disney a few years ago, I did so with a deep sense of responsibility to the company, our Cast Members, and the generations of fans who have loved Disney for more than a century. Over two decades as CEO, my focus has always been on protecting what makes Disney special, while helping the company evolve for a changing world.

As I prepare to step down as CEO next month, I wanted to speak directly to the D23 community, the fans who carry Disney’s stories forward, pass them between generations, and remind us every day why this company exists in the first place.

During my time in this role, we’ve expanded Disney’s reach and ambition in meaningful ways, from welcoming new creative voices and franchises into the company, to growing our experiences around the world, to investing in the future of storytelling across film, television, parks, and technology. None of this happened because of any one person. It is the result of talented teams, bold creativity, and a shared belief in what Disney can be at its best.

As I think about what comes next for Disney, I do so with confidence in the leadership ahead. Josh D’Amaro, who many of you know, embodies the spirit of Disney. He has deep respect for our legacy, genuine love for our fans, and an abundance of optimism about the future. He understands that honoring what came before and building what comes next are not competing ideas, but inseparable ones. I know the company will be in thoughtful, capable hands.

Thank you for your passion, your loyalty, and for holding us to the standard that makes Disney so special. It’s the same standard Walt set a century ago, and one that will continue to guide the company long after my time in this role. I’ll always be grateful to have been part of this remarkable story — the Disney family will always be a part of me.

Gratefully,

Bob Iger”

Bob Iger is set to step down as CEO on March 18th, marking a new chapter in The Walt Disney Company.

Iger will stay on as a senior advisor and board member through the end of 2026.

While D’Amaro is highly received in the Disney Experiences side of the Disney business, media head Dana Walden will serve as Chief Creative Officer and President.

The pair will assume their new positions next month.

