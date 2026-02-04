Disney Adventure Becomes Largest Passenger Ship to Pass Through the Panama Canal

Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship is on its way to Singapore ahead of its maiden voyage, and just recently became the largest passenger ship to pass through the Panama Canal.

What’s Happening:

Disney Cruise Line is getting ready to launch the Disney Adventure, the largest cruise line in the DCL fleet and number 11 in the world.

The over 200,000 tonne ship is set to take its maiden voyage out of Singapore next month, and we got an exciting update on the ship from President of Disney Signature Experiences Joe Schott.

Shared to LinkedIn, the Disney exec shared a timelapse video of the Adventure traversing the Panama Canal.

That is already pretty cool, as the Panama Canal is one of the greatest engineering marvels created by man, but what’s even more impressive is the fact that the Disney Adventure is the largest passenger ship to ever pass through.

In the post, Schott takes a moment to send a thank you to the teams and partners at the Panama Canal for helping make the transit possible.

His full statement reads:

"Last night, the #DisneyAdventure completed passage through one of the world’s most iconic waterways: the Panama Canal. As the largest passenger vessel to ever to transit this route, this moment represents a significant achievement in maritime history. I want to recognize our incredible teams and partners at the Panama Canal whose precision and planning made this possible. Milestones like this remind us that progress in the cruise industry is built on collaboration. We’re so proud of how far the Disney Adventure has already traveled – and even more excited about where she is headed next."

Check out the 30 second clip on LinkedIn.

A Unique Story:

The Disney Adventure is set to become the most unique ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet.

Not only does it exist in its own class outside of the Dream and Wish classes, it also was completely built by The Walt Disney Company.

Originally ordered in 2016 as the Global Dream for Genting Hong Kong’s Dream Cruises, the ship’s construction abruptly halted in 2018 after financial issues prevented the ship from being complete.

Come 2022, Disney purchased the ship for a mere $40 million.

Disney has pumped an alleged $1.8 billion into the vessel to bring the iconic Disney magic to life aboard what was once meant to be a gambling ship.

Disney also faced a unique challenge, introducing their first journey with no ports of call.

The ship needed to be the destination and the journey, leading to Disney taking massive risks when creating the new ship.

This includes the first Disney Castle at seas, the at sea theme park Marvel Landing, the teen and tween San Fransokyo Street club, and so much more.

Guests will find the first ever roller coaster aboard a Disney Cruise Line ship, as well as a The Lion King-themed fireworks show.

