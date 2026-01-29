Meet Evie: Disney Cruise Line's New Towel Animal Plush

You can take Evie home with you on your next Disney Cruise Line sailing!
Disney Cruise Line vacationers can now take home a warm, fuzzy, little bit of extra magic.

  • In an email to Castaway Club members (Disney Cruise Line's rewards program), it was revealed that guests can now purchase Evie, a towel animal plush.
  • Evie is inspired by the towel animals that housekeeping cast members are known to leave in guests' staterooms during their sailings.

  • About a year ago, Disney Cruise Line shared an adorable video showcasing what Evie gets up to when no one is around.

  • Based on the video, we think Evie is a dog – but what do you think?
  • Disney Cruise Line has been selling similar animal towel plush since at least 2023, with an elephant previously available.
  • Be sure to pick your own Evie up from the gift shops aboard your next Disney Cruise Line vacation.

