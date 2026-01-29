Meet Evie: Disney Cruise Line's New Towel Animal Plush
You can take Evie home with you on your next Disney Cruise Line sailing!
Disney Cruise Line vacationers can now take home a warm, fuzzy, little bit of extra magic.
What's Happening:
- In an email to Castaway Club members (Disney Cruise Line's rewards program), it was revealed that guests can now purchase Evie, a towel animal plush.
- Evie is inspired by the towel animals that housekeeping cast members are known to leave in guests' staterooms during their sailings.
- About a year ago, Disney Cruise Line shared an adorable video showcasing what Evie gets up to when no one is around.
- Based on the video, we think Evie is a dog – but what do you think?
- Disney Cruise Line has been selling similar animal towel plush since at least 2023, with an elephant previously available.
- Be sure to pick your own Evie up from the gift shops aboard your next Disney Cruise Line vacation.
More Disney Cruise Line News:
- Disney Cruise Line is offering some great deals to take voyages onboard two of their ships in the coming months, and throwing on some onboard credit to sweeten the pot.
- Disney Cruise Line's latest ship is about to celebrate the Circle of Life at sea with a unique fireworks show just for the new Disney Adventure.
- Select guests sailing aboard Disney Cruise Line will now have an extended window after debarkation to view and purchase their professional photos taken onboard.
- Disney Vacation Club Members can get their hands on every Disney fans' favorite collectible – Pins! – exclusively for them aboard the new Disney Destiny.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney Cruise travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com