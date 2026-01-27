Save Cash AND Get Free Money With Special Offer for Select Disney Cruise Line Voyages This Spring
It's a Dream and a Wish Come True
Disney Cruise Line is offering some great deals to take voyages onboard two of their ships in the coming months, and throwing on some onboard credit to sweeten the pot.
What’s Happening:
- A new special offer will give Disney Cruise Line guests the chance to experience some special savings on select voyages in the coming months.
- Guests looking to take a Disney Cruise Line voyage can enjoy 20% off their voyage fare in addition to a $250 onboard credit to spend during their vacation.
- The offer is available for select sailings on the Disney Dream and the Disney Wish that embark between April and July of 2026.
- To enjoy the savings, the voyage must be booked by March 29, 2926.
- It’s also important to note that the discount applies only to the voyage fare - taxes, fees, port expenses, Port Adventures (AKA Excursions), and Gratuities are not included in the discount.
- Concierge-level rooms and suites are not eligible for this offer.
- Once onboard, One $250 onboard credit will appear automatically on the stateroom account, which can be used toward the purchase of shipboard services, merchandise, food and beverage, or Port Adventures.
- For more information about this special offer, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel, who are also sharing this special offer.
The Selected Ships:
- The offer is available on both the Disney Dream and the Disney Wish.
- The Disney Wish is the first in the newest class of Disney Cruise Line ships, with the Disney Treasure and the Disney Destiny serving as the sisters in the class.
- Inspired by a theme of enchantment, the ship celebrates some of Disney’s most favorite stories, from Marvel, Star Wars, Disney Animation, and Pixar.
- Debuting back in 2022, the ship also features dinner-show style entertainment themed to Marvel and Disney’s Frozen, plus the first iteration of the AquaMouse - an attraction at sea.
- The Disney Dream, part of the fleet’s second class of ships, debuted back in 2011.
- It was a remarkable upgrade from the original class, but still kept the idea of Disney paying homage to classic oceanliners, bringing a classy Disney touch to a nautical tradition.
- The Disney Dream also features a number of dining options, including updated versions of the classic Animator’s Palate, as well as the adults-only elevated dining experience exclusive to the ship (and her sister, the Disney Fantasy), Remy.
