DVC Members Can Collect Exclusive Pins Just For Them Aboard Disney's Newest Cruise Ship
Disney Vacation Club Members can get their hands on every Disney Fans favorite collectible - Pins! - exclusively for them aboard the new Disney Destiny.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Vacation Club (DVC) Members love taking their Disney vacations, and with the new Disney Destiny - one of the newest ships in the Disney Cruise Line fleet - they have another option at their fingertips.
- With the new ship having debuted at the end of November last year, many DVC Members are making their first trips on the new ship.
- To mark this occasion, DVC members can head to the DVC kiosk aboard the Disney Destiny and get pins that are indicative of some of the different and unique venues aboard the ship, including the Cask & Cannon and De Vil’s Lounges, Edna A La Mode’s Sweets, Pride Lands: Feast of The Lion King, and the Black Panther statue featured in the ship’s Grand Hall.
- These pins are exclusive to DVC Members who are aboard the Disney Destiny. The new ship draws on the legacies of Disney’s larger-than-life heroes and villains to create a legendary cruise steeped in the lore of Disney stories. The new ship features brand new venues and unique experiences that add to the extraordinary entertainment, world-class dining and unparalleled hospitality that make every Disney Cruise Line vacation legendary.
