Photos: Relive Simba's Story Through Song and Spectacle at Pride Lands: Feast of The Lion King Aboard the New Disney Destiny

No, the meal is not made of largely of grubs, though they are piquant with a very pleasant crunch.

Aboard the new Disney Destiny, guests will be able to experience an exclusive new venue unique to the ship as part of the rotational dining signature to Disney Cruise Line and included in your cruise fare - Pride Lands: Feast of the Lion King.

You’ll have no trouble finding the new restaurant, with the hallways on the deck leading up to it covered with carved art and a very stylized look indicative of all things The Lion King.

Once inside, the entire space will immerse guests into the world of the Walt Disney Animation Studios classic, with insignias, art styles, and design elements that feel right out of the film.

The new restaurant offers a themed menu with authentic African spice blends, sauces, grains, and produce that will envelop guests into this world, giving them a taste of the Savanna and the rest of the African continent with traditional dishes and delights. If this doesn’t quite seem like your thing, don’t worry. The standard options available across the fleet (typically Chicken, Steak, or Salmon) are also offered.





The real star of this restaurant though is what happens as guests are dining in the restaurant. Throughout the meal, an ensemble of live musicians and singers take the stage in the center of the restaurant and retell the story of The Lion King, following Simba’s story from cub to King. As such, you can expect to hear all the iconic songs from the film’s soundtrack, and maybe even a tune or two from the Tony-award winning Broadway adaptation of the film.

Each course is brought out throughout the show, including dessert.

The bathrooms available just outside the restaurant also carry over The Lion King and Pride Lands look.

We were also able to check out the venue during the daytime hours, and in better lighting conditions! Here we can see our immaculately carved silverware, place settings, and many of the other textiles in the area. The art on the pillars are also featured, and you can see the Rafiki-esque illustrations of animals, including Simba himself.

Each of these restaurants on the Wish class ships feature large picture windows that are obstructed, and kind of only sadly seen by most in the evening, when you can’t enjoy the view. But with Pride Lands, the windows are only partially covered by silhouettes of the familiar trees. Hidden within the branches, you might also be able to find a familiar friend.

Other windows in the eatery also feature an eternal sunset with the silhouettes of animals and some favorite friends from the animated classic.

We were also able to see some of the delicious-looking drinks in the better lighting, including a look at a familiar Timon sipper that we’ve seen previously at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Pride Lands: Feast of The Lion King is one of the new venues exclusive to the new Disney Destiny. We were able to experience this new eatery as part of a special preview cruise, which you can find more of over at our Disney Destiny page.

