Snaps That Don't Sail Away: Select Disney Cruise Line Guests Can Access Their Professional Photos After Debarkation
Select guests now have 45 days to view and purchase their professional photos
Select guests sailing aboard Disney Cruise Line will now have an extended window after debarkation to view and purchase their professional photos taken onboard.
What’s Happening:
- Guests sailing on Disney Cruise Line will now have the chance to view and purchase photos after their cruise has been completed.
- Select sailings are now giving cruisers the opportunity to view, download, and purchase photos from their cruise for 45 days from the taken, for U.S. Residents.
- This gives guests the chance to view, download, and purchase AFTER debarkation.
- Guests can view and purchase individual photos or packages on the official Disney Cruise Line Photos website.
- This option is only available for sailings that conclude on or after January 21, 2026. For those who completed a sailing prior to this date, Post-Cruise Photo Purchasing will not be available.
- Guests aboard Disney Cruise Line who live outside of the United States will still have to purchase their photos pre-cruise or while onboard the ship.
Sailing for Snapshots:
- Similar to the Disney Parks on land, Disney Cruise Line ships have a crew of photographers onboard and at Disney’s private island destinations ready to snap those memories.
- Professional photographers are on hand from the moment you step aboard (quite literally with backdrops at the terminal and gangway) to the moment you debark.
- They can usually be found at Character Meet & Greets, Dining Rooms, with photo backdrops that change out throughout the cruise, and classic shipboard locations - like the atrium statues.
- Because of all these options, Disney Cruise Line also gives guests the option to pre-book and purchase select photo products online ahead of departure, with the photos available at a discount if purchased in advance.
- Note: Castaway Club Pearl Members (those who have sailed 25 times or more) will receive the unlimited photo package at no cost.
