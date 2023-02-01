Disney Cruise Line Plush Towel Animals Once Again Available On Ships

Plush versions of the towel animals those aboard the Disney Cruise Line will find in their staterooms are once again available on board.



What’s Happening:

Popular Disney Towel Animal Plush figures have returned to the Disney Cruise Line fleet, in both monkey and elephant varieties.

The plush, available (at press time) for $26.99 each, were a big hit with fans upon their first debut, calling back to the animals that cruisers can find in their rooms after a visit from Crew Members that themselves are a big hit with fans aboard Disney Cruise Line.

Ironically, one of the shipboard activities that guests can attend is a special seminar where they can learn how to fold the towel animals at home so they appear just like the ones the Crew Members make.

The plush can be found in the shops aboard the Disney Cruise Line ships, namely Mickey’s Mainsail, nearer to the Walt Disney Theater once on board.

Late last year,