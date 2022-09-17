How Disney Cruise Line Housekeepers Go Above and Beyond

If you have ever been on a Disney Cruise, you know they always go above and beyond. Crew members bring so much magic to your vacation, and are truly some of the kindest people. Disney Parks Blog shared how Disney Cruise Line crew members make you feel at home.

The entire housekeeping team on Disney Cruise Line is incredible.

Not only do they keep your space looking neat, but you truly build a bond with your stateroom host or hostess.

Disney Parks Blog shared a story from Assistant Housekeeping Manager, Aline Minuti, whose team always goes above and beyond what people may expect when they think of housekeeping.

"We host the guest, we inform the guest, we entertain the guest," Aline said.

Whether it’s a towel animal or a magically transformed stateroom, this crew takes that extra step to make every guest feel special.

The housekeeping crew members not only make magic every day in our guests’ rooms, but keep the entire ship looking great, including pool decks, hallways, décor, curtains, and more.

"I don’t feel like we do this anywhere else," Aline said. "When I tell people I work for Disney Cruise Line, they already assume I’m great at what I do, and I think we are. We are really great at what we do."

You can see the video below.