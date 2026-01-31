Disney Cruise Line Chooses Tracy Wilson as New Senior Vice President and General Manager of Operations

Wilson has over 3 decades of experience at The Walt Disney Company.

Disney Cruise Line has chosen Tracy Wilson to replace Sharon Siskie as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Operations.

What’s Happening:

Disney Cruise Line has named Tracy Wilson as Senior Vice President and General Manager, Disney Cruise Line Operations, following the retirement of longtime leader Sharon Siskie.

Wilson brings more than 30 years of experience at The Walt Disney Company and is known for her collaborative leadership and focus on world-class guest experiences.

In her new role, she will oversee all operational aspects of Disney Cruise Line’s fleet and private island destinations.

Most recently, Wilson served as Senior Vice President, Finance, Disney Signature Experiences, where she helped lead the planning and construction of five new cruise ships.

Her leadership enabled Disney Cruise Line to engage directly in shipyard procurement for the first time.

Throughout her career, Wilson has held leadership roles across Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Paris, and Disney Consumer Products.

She also contributed to Walt Disney Studios Global Theatrical Marketing and Distribution, including the Lucasfilm and Marvel acquisitions..

Wilson will help guide Disney Cruise Line’s continued expansion, including the launch of Disney Adventure and plans to grow the fleet to 13 ships by 2031.

What They’re Saying:

Joe Schott, President of Disney Signature Experiences: “Tracy is an extraordinary leader whose passion for Disney storytelling and deep operational expertise make her uniquely suited to guide Disney Cruise Line into its next era. As our fleet expands and we bring even more magic to families around the world, Tracy’s visionary approach, strategic mindset and genuine care for our cast, crew and guests will continue to elevate the Disney difference at sea.”

Speaking of Disney Adventure:

Disney Adventure is debuting this March as the largest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet.

Hosting tons of unique offerings, including DCL’s first roller coaster, the upcoming ship will begin sailing out of Singapore for at-sea cruises.

Because Disney Adventure will not visit any ports during its voyages, Disney has integrated exciting offerings not found aboard any other ship.

This includes a special fireworks show themed to one of Disney Animation’s most popular films.

The Lion King: Celebration in the Sky will bring a new meaning to the magic of Disney Cruise Line experiences.

