"Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show" Round Up for January 27th

Photos: Represent the Year of the Horse with New Lunar New Year Merchandise for 2026

As Lunar New Year kicks off at Disney California Adventure, a new selection of merchandise has been made available for guests enjoying the cultural festival. As is often the case, the celebration includes T-Shirts, Minnie ears, and Spirit Jersey designs that evoke the imagery synonymous with the holiday – including the food!



Photos: New Walt Disney World T-Shirts Celebrate Upcoming Winter and Spring Holidays

During a visit to Creations Shop at EPCOT today, Laughing Place spotted several new Walt Disney World t-shirt designs, many of which are tied to upcoming holidays, including Easter, Mardi Gras and Valentine's Day.

Wickedly Wonderful! Cruella De Vil Limited Edition Doll Commemorates 65 Years of Disney's "101 Dalmatians"

Do you know who's celebrating a milestone anniversary this year? Cruella De Vil! The villainess' story told in Disney's animated classic 101 Dalmatians commemorates 65 years in 2026, and so Disney Store is marking the occasion with a limited edition doll. Sharp, angled, and as sassy as the fashionista and her questionable tastes, this collectible gives the baddie a chance to shine in the spotlight as part of your Disney collection.

Photos: For Your Sweetheart or Just For Yourself, Plenty of Merch Awaits at Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts' Nite

With the arrival of the first Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts’ Nite event last night, we got to see this year’s selection of exclusive merchandise for the fun annual tradition. While the event is sold out for the year, those who get to attend will be able to purchase some fun memorabilia and apparel commemorating their visit, like a special pair of mouse ears featuring a stylized pattern, as well as Mickey and Minnie, meeting in the middle in a charming moment.



A Magical Start to 2026: New Merchandise Collections Arrive at Walt Disney World

2026 has officially arrived, and with it comes that unmistakable Disney magic in the form of brand-new merchandise at Walt Disney World. From soft pastels and dreamy castle vibes to bold colors that scream best park day ever, this year’s collections are already giving us plenty to swoon over.



Set Sail with DCL Magazine: The First Ever Disney Cruise Line Focused Publication

The creators of WDW Magazine and DLR Magazine have launched their latest publication, DCL Magazine, available in both print and digital formats. The magazine will feature in-depth stories about the ships, behind-the-scenes details, helpful reviews and planning tips, exclusive Walt Disney Imagineering interviews, and stunning photos from the entire Disney Cruise Line fleet, Castaway Cay, and Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point, and destinations around the globe.

DVC Members Can Collect Exclusive Pins Just For Them Aboard Disney's Newest Cruise Ship

Disney Vacation Club Members can get their hands on every Disney Fans favorite collectible - Pins! - exclusively for them aboard the new Disney Destiny.



New Marvel OREO "Stuf of Legends" Collection Launches with Interactive Storyline and Rare Collectible Packs

OREO is launching a new line of Marvel-inspired cookies featuring the Avengers, Spider-Man, X-Men, and Fantastic Four. The collection features a record-breaking 32 unique cookie embossments, including iconic characters like Iron Man, Wolverine, and Captain America.



LEGO Reveals Additional Star Wars Sets Featuring LEGO SMART Play Tech

Today, the LEGO Group revealed five new exciting LEGO SMART Play compatible sets inspired by the Star Wars galaxy. These new sets will be available from March 1st, 2026, and are now available for pre-order on the official site.



Add to Your Shopping List

Disney Pin Drop! – New Character and Special Occasion Designs – January 2026

Pin collectors looking for something new and exciting to grow their collections will want to venture over to Disney Store on Tuesdays to check out the latest designs to debut. From fun character styles and anniversary designs to D23 exclusives, each new reveal will have you in such awe you can hear a “pin drop!”

New Merchandise Arrivals at Disney Store January 25-31

Every week Disney Store welcomes a magical array of merchandise designed to delight and excite fans. From our favorite Disney Parks and annual festivals, to movies, shows, and seasonal favorites, there’s so much to check out! So what’s new this week? Let’s take a look!

Your Next Essential Carryall is This Cute Winnie the Pooh and Friends Tote

Last year Disney Store introduced its Est. 1987 collection that pays homage to the brick and mortar Disney Stores that filled our malls and shopping centers. This week presents new releases in the collection: tote bags featuring Winnie the Pooh and friends!

New Downtown Disney 25th Anniversary Tote Bag Revealed

Disneyland Resort has revealed another piece of merchandise for the 25th Anniversary of Downtown Disney, this time in the form of a new tote. Revealed on the Downtown Disney Instagram, the navy blue bag goes for a simple logo design, with one side featuring the Downtown Disney District logo, and the other subbing in the stylized Disney "D" for the full word.



New Jerrod Maruyama-Designed Popcorn Bucket Arrives at Walt Disney World

A brand new popcorn bucket has arrived at Walt Disney World, featuring a design by a fan-favorite Disney artist. We spotted the bucket at EPCOT, during the park’s International Festival of the Arts, featuring Jerrod Maruyama’s work and style, representing various attractions and characters.



Her Universe Drops Heavy Sequins at Disney Springs

Three new heavyweight sequined shirts by Her Universe have arrived at Disney Springs, offering a blindingly bright tribute to Disney history. These were spotted at DisneyStyle in Disney Springs, the West Side boutique known for trend-focused apparel. They have also been seen at TrenD in the Marketplace. Each shirt retails for $59.99.



Photos: New Walt Disney World Loungefly Bag Features a Light-Up Cinderella's Castle Design

There's a snazzy new light-up Disney Loungefly bag now available featuring Cinderella's castle. The magical carryall was spotted in Keystone Clothiers at Disney's Hollywood Studios, and is coming to Disney Store on February 6th.

Back to Santa Cecilia: Two New Expansions of "Disney Villainous" Due Later This Year

A new “expandalone” pack of Disney Villainous will take us back to Santa Cecilia later this year, as well as another new edition featuring more live-action villains integrated into the popular gaming franchise.

