Back to Santa Cecilia: Two New Expansions of "Disney Villainous" Due Later This Year

Still no Claude Frollo, though.

A new “expandalone” pack of Disney Villainous will take us back to Santa Cecilia later this year, as well as another new edition featuring more live-action villains integrated into the popular gaming franchise.

What’s Happening:

Ravensburger has announced their 2026 plans for their award-winning board game franchise, Villainous, including what new villains can expect to see in the upcoming entries.

Disney Villainous, a game that allows players to immerse themselves into Disney stories from the antagonist’s point of view, will be releasing two new expansions into their lineup, both of which will be available later this year.

Similar to others in the past, both will be what are called “Expandalone” games, meaning they can be played on their own, or as an expansion to the other game sets in the franchise.

Disney Villainous: Success at Any Cost will bring Ernesto de la Cruz from the Pixar Animation Studios hit film, Coco, into the foray of the favorite game, alongside Prince Hans from the Walt Disney Animation Studios hit film, Frozen.

Players can play the game by itself, putting these two villains against each other, or combine with other sets for a game featuring up to four players.

Disney Villainous: Success at Any Cost will debut in July. A special edition of the game featuring a special finish on the sculpted Ernesto de la Cruz mover and papel picado art style packaging will be available exclusively at Target locations.

Later in the year, Halloween takes over and we will see another new entry, this time featuring The Sanderson Sisters from the cult classic, Hocus Pocus.

Disney Villainous: Come, We Fly! Brings the characters as a playable villain that can be added to other Disney Villainous projects for new gameplay, marking the second live-action villain - or villains - to be included into the game.

More details are expected ahead of the games’ launches later this year.

The Game At Hand:

Disney Villainous is a popular strategy board/card game where players take on the roles of classic Disney villains and compete to achieve their own unique, villain-specific victory conditions before the others.

The goal is not to defeat everyone on the board, but to be the first to complete your villain’s unique objective, which might be things like amassing certain items, controlling locations, or fulfilling story-based goals rooted in the character’s movie.

Since its 2018 debut, Villainous has grown with standalone expansions, each adding new villains you can play, and each expansion can be played alone or mixed with others.

The game is also considered to be “asymmetrical,” with each villain feeling unique with their own different strategies and pacing. With the expansions, giving players the chance to play as numerous villains and mixing the packs together keeps the game fresh and highly replayable.