New Merchandise Arrivals at Disney Store January 25-31
Every week Disney Store welcomes a magical array of merchandise designed to delight and excite fans. From our favorite Disney Parks and annual festivals, to movies, shows, and seasonal favorites, there’s so much to check out! So what’s new this week? Let’s take a look!
What’s Happening:
- It’s a new week on the calendar, meaning there’s a ton of new items (and some returning favorites) making their debut at Disney Store!
- Guests will discover no shortage of incredible products spanning apparel, accessories, home decor, artwork, toys, collectibles, games, and more.
- On top of all the delightful essentials to buy, Disney Store often has limited-time sales and deals so guests can save money while finding the perfect item to gift or to keep.
- Have fun browsing all the new arrivals at Disney Store, and don’t forget to keep an eye out for this week’s sales. Happy shopping!
Table of Contents:
Merchandise is posted chronologically, with the newest items at the bottom of the page. You can easily jump to that section by clicking on the "NEW!" text in the Table of Contents.
Sunday, January 25, 2026
NEW! 101 Dalmatians
101 Dalmatians Button Down Shirt for Men by RSVLTS | Disney Store
Cruella De Vil Performance Hoodie for Men by RSVLTS – 101 Dalmatians | Disney Store
101 Dalmatians ''Sweet'' T-Shirt for Adults | Disney Store
Cruella De Vil T-Shirt for Adults – 101 Dalmatians | Disney Store
Patch T-Shirt for Adults – 101 Dalmatians | Disney Store
101 Dalmatians ''London'' T-Shirt for Adults | Disney Store
NEW! Her Universe and Starbucks
The Haunted Mansion Top for Women by Her Universe | Disney Store
The Haunted Mansion Knit Cardigan Sweater for Women by Her Universe | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse 16 oz. Starbucks® Stainless Steel Travel Tumbler | Disney Store
Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers
Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!
- Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!
- $16 Mickey Mouse Lunar New Year Plush with Any Purchase
- $16 Mickey Mouse Valentine's Day 2026 Plush with Any Purchase
- $16 Minnie Mouse Valentine's Day 2026 Plush with Any Purchase
- $20 Chip 'n Dale Valentine's Day Plush with Any Purchase
- $20 Mickey and Minnie Mouse Canvas Tote Bag with Any Purchase
Picking up something from the Disneyland 70th Anniversary Collections? Bring home Mickey and Minnie Mouse plush, too!
- $20 Mickey Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase
- $20 Minnie Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase
Free Gift with Purchase
Free Disney Princess Jewelry Box by Pandora with a purchase of two products from the Pandora Premium Princess Collection. While supplies last.
