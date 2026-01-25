New Merchandise Arrivals at Disney Store January 25-31

Check out the new Cruella De Vil limited edition doll, Disney travel accessories exclusive to Disney Store, and so much more!

What's Happening:

It’s a new week on the calendar, meaning there’s a ton of new items (and some returning favorites) making their debut at Disney Store!

Guests will discover no shortage of incredible products spanning apparel, accessories, home decor, artwork, toys, collectibles, games, and more.

On top of all the delightful essentials to buy, Disney Store often has limited-time sales and deals so guests can save money while finding the perfect item to gift or to keep.

Happy shopping!

Sunday, January 25, 2026

NEW! 101 Dalmatians

101 Dalmatians Button Down Shirt for Men by RSVLTS | Disney Store

Cruella De Vil Performance Hoodie for Men by RSVLTS – 101 Dalmatians | Disney Store

101 Dalmatians ''Sweet'' T-Shirt for Adults | Disney Store

Cruella De Vil T-Shirt for Adults – 101 Dalmatians | Disney Store

Patch T-Shirt for Adults – 101 Dalmatians | Disney Store

101 Dalmatians ''London'' T-Shirt for Adults | Disney Store

NEW! Her Universe and Starbucks

The Haunted Mansion Top for Women by Her Universe | Disney Store

The Haunted Mansion Knit Cardigan Sweater for Women by Her Universe | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse 16 oz. Starbucks® Stainless Steel Travel Tumbler | Disney Store

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

Picking up something from the Disneyland 70th Anniversary Collections? Bring home Mickey and Minnie Mouse plush, too!

$20 Mickey Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase

$20 Minnie Mouse Disneyland 70th Anniversary Plush with Any Disneyland 70th Anniversary Purchase

Free Gift with Purchase

Free Disney Princess Jewelry Box by Pandora with a purchase of two products from the Pandora Premium Princess Collection. While supplies last.

