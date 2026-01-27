Photos: New Walt Disney World Loungefly Bag Features a Light-Up Cinderella's Castle Design

A kiss goodnight from the new backpack...

There's a snazzy new light up Disney Loungefly bag now available featuring Cinderella's castle.

Laughing Place spotted the bag at Keystone Clothiers at Disney's Hollywood Studios.

The bag features the castle backed by fireworks as the main design (where the light up function is), and then continues the fireworks imagery across the sides and back of the bag as well, along with the Walt Disney World logo.

The bag retails for $90.00.