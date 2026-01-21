Her Universe Drops Heavy Sequins at Disney Springs

Sparkle in a trio of heavyweight sequined tops celebrating classic debuts and park icons.

Three new heavyweight sequined shirts by Her Universe have arrived at Disney Springs, offering a blindingly bright tribute to Disney history.

These were spotted at DisneyStyle in Disney Springs, the West Side boutique known for trend-focused apparel. They have also been seen at TrenD in the Marketplace. Each shirt retails for $59.99.

Daisy Duck is featured on a bright pink sequined shirt with "40", a nod to her premiere in 1940 in the short Mr. Duck Steps Out.

Minnie Mouse is featured on a black sequined shirt with "28", a nod to her premiere in 1928 the short Steamboat Willie.

The Walt Disney World logo and Cinderella Castle is featured a blue sequined shirt with "71", a reference to the opening year of Magic Kingdom in 1971.

