Her Universe Drops Heavy Sequins at Disney Springs
Three new heavyweight sequined shirts by Her Universe have arrived at Disney Springs, offering a blindingly bright tribute to Disney history.
These were spotted at DisneyStyle in Disney Springs, the West Side boutique known for trend-focused apparel. They have also been seen at TrenD in the Marketplace. Each shirt retails for $59.99.
Daisy Duck is featured on a bright pink sequined shirt with "40", a nod to her premiere in 1940 in the short Mr. Duck Steps Out.
Minnie Mouse is featured on a black sequined shirt with "28", a nod to her premiere in 1928 the short Steamboat Willie.
The Walt Disney World logo and Cinderella Castle is featured a blue sequined shirt with "71", a reference to the opening year of Magic Kingdom in 1971.
