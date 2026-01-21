Your Next Essential Carryall is This Cute Winnie the Pooh and Friends Tote

Unlike Pooh, it's not stuffed with fluff, but I bet you can fit a few plush pals in this roomy bag!

Last year Disney Store introduced its Est. 1987 collection that pays homage to the brick and mortar Disney Stores that filled our malls and shopping centers. This week presents new releases in the collection: tote bags featuring Winnie the Pooh and friends!

What’s Happening

The latest must-have accessory to arrive at Disney Store is a tote bag in the nostalgic Est. 1987 collection. Winnie the Pooh and his pals are all smiles on this cute carryall that harkens back to the Gen X and Millennial childhood while also celebrating 100 years of Winnie the Pooh.

As with earlier drops in the Est. 1987 collection, fans can shop two sizes to fit their Disney wardrobe: Large Tote Bag Mini Tote Bag



The totes feature side handles and one large shoulder strap, giving guests options for how to carry the bag. This pattern has thick blue and white stripes, a light brown base, and matching brown trim along the straps. Screen-printed images of Pooh, Piglet, Tigger, Eeyore, and honeybees pop up across the bag, and an embroidered quote, "Here for the Honey," completes the look.

The next style in the Est. 1987 Collection is available now at Disney Store and prices range from $39.99-$64.99.

