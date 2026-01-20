Commemorate 20 Years of "High School Musical" with Exclusive Merchandise from Disney Store

We're all in this together!

It's a big year for anniversaries at Disney and Millennial and Gen Z fans will be especially excited for the 20th anniversary of High School Musical. That's right, it's been two decades since we first became acquainted with Troy, Gabriella, Chad, Taylor, Lucas, and Sharpay and proudly sang "We're All in this Together" every chance we got. Now Disney Store is inviting you to 'Getcha Head in the Game" with the High School Musical collection.

Whether you're a nerd, jock, or theater kid, there's someone in Disney's High School Musical that represents you. Now you can show your love for the mid-aughts DCOM (Disney Channel Original Movie) through a collection of apparel, accessories, and limited edition dolls inspired by East High and the class of... sometime before 2010.

The most anticipated piece of the collection will surely be the red East High Spirit Jersey that reads "Wildcats" and "We're All In This Together" across the back. If that top doesn't speak to you, there are other options like: Crocs Football Jersey EHS Baseball Cap

Fans drawn to the Crocs will love the simple red and white color combo and the built-in Jibbitz showcasing the Wildcat team mascot, "HSM," a "T" for Troy, and an EHS banner. But the real fun is happening along the flipable heel strap, decorated to look like cheerleader pom-poms!

The High School Musical 20th anniversary collection is available now at Disney Store. Prices range from $32.99-$89.99.

