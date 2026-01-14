Disney x Crocs Drop in January Features Bold and Playful Designs
The new lineup brings retro vibes, polka dots, and fuzzy textures to the Classic Clog.
Crocs is set to release a brand-new collection inspired by core Disney characters including Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Chip 'n Dale and Goofy.
What’s Happening:
- After collaborations featuring everything from Zootopia to Frozen, Disney and Crocs are getting back to basics with a collection focused on the "Sensational Six" (and friends).
- Mickey Mouse gets a retro-modern design in his signature black, red, and white colorway, featuring a bold Mickey face on the toe.
- Minnie Mouse arrives in style with two distinct options—a vibrant pink and white polka dot version, and a classic red and white polka dot design, both featuring her iconic bow.
- Goofy themed Crocs feature his signature green hat, floppy ears, and buck-toothed grin on a black and green clog.
- The most unique entry in the collection features a plush, furry exterior mimicking the chipmunks, complete with 3D ears and tails.
- The collection drops on January 17th. Adult sizes will range from $60 to $80, with full family sizing available for many of the colorways.
A Legacy of Comfort: Previous Disney x Crocs Collaborations
- While the new character collection is sure to be a hit, it joins a long line of highly sought-after collaborations between Disney and Crocs.
- In a nostalgia-fueled release, Disney dropped a pair of Lizzie McGuire Platform Crocs that were "what dreams are made of," featuring a chunky orange design inspired by Lizzie's animated alter ego.
- Guests who wanted to wear their favorite park memories on their feet loved the Walt Disney World Park Icon Clogs. This detailed design featured everything from Cinderella Castle to the Skyliner gondolas gliding across the heel strap.
- EPCOT fans went wild for the Figment Clogs, which brought the beloved purple dragon to life with 3D horns, wings on the strap, and a vibrant orange and purple colorway.
- No Halloween is complete without the annual release of spooky footwear. Fans have eagerly collected iterations like the Haunted Mansion Wallpaper Clogs and the glow-in-the-dark Mickey Pumpkin Clogs to pair with their Spirit Jerseys.
- The holidays always bring a cozy update, such as the Mickey Family Christmas Collection, which featured Santa Mickey designs perfect for walking around a Very Merry Christmas Party or just opening gifts at home.
