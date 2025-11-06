Celebrate Imagination! New Figment Crocs, LoungeFly Bag, and Throw Blanket Arrive at EPCOT and Disney Store

Bring EPCOT’s favorite dragon home (or to the parks) with a new wave of Figment-inspired products—including 3D Crocs, a holographic Loungefly backpack, and a cozy fleece throw.

“Two tiny wings, eyes big and yellow, horn of a steer…” Yes, this is the type of footwear we need. Walt Disney World has unveiled a new line of Figment products, including a pair of Crocs that look like the EPCOT mascot. You’ll be the envy of the park in these little beauties.

Retailing for $64.99, the Figment Clogs for Adults by Crocs are also available at Disney Store. These purple and orange two-tone Crocs feature 3D horns and eyes.

The heel strap has wings, plus the Figment symbol on the pivot. Just like non-winged Crocs, these are slip-resistant and designed for maximum comfort.

Another statement piece is the new Figment Loungefly bag, retailing for $80 and also available from Disney Store.

The simulated leather bag features a holographic front zip pocket with a die-cut appliqué of Figment that appears to leap out at you.

This cute carryall features a retro allover pattern featuring Figment striking different poses.

The bag’s inner lining also features some imaginative Figments, plus the Imagination Institute’s winged lightbulb logo.

The Crocs and LoungeFly bag are great accessories for spending a day at EPCOT, but Figment can also come home to cuddle with this new throw blanket for $44.99, also available from Disney Store.

Measuring 50'' x 60'', this Figment throw blanket is made of super soft coral fleece and features the lovable fellow in various poses, with prismatic triangles reminiscent of the Imagination Pavilion’s iconic silhouette.

Whether you’re trying to make a statement in the parks or just celebrate one of your favorite theme park characters at home, these new Figment products are a hit! You’ll find them on shelves at EPCOT right now, or at Disney Store if you need a dose of Walt Disney World magic right now.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

MouseFanTravel.com Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com First Name * Last Name * Email * Phone State In Which State Are You Located? Preferred Method of Contact * Preferred Date of Travel * Vacation Destination * Walt Disney World Disneyland Disney Cruise Adventures by Disney Aulani Disneyland Paris Other How Many Nights? * How Many Adults? * How Many Children Under 18 (includes ages) Please include any specific detail, like how many days of tickets, cruise itinerary, room only, etc Request Quote Laughing Place recommendsfor all your Walt Disney World travel planning



