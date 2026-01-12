Red Dress, White Dots, Hair Bow. New Minnie Mouse Styles Pop Into Disney Store

The Red Minnie Collection brings fun and fashion to your wardrobe.

It's almost National Polka Dots Day (January 22), and Disney Store has everything you need to add a bit of Minnie Mouse style to your wardrobe. The Red Minnie Collection has just arrived, featuring fashionable looks for older and younger fans alike.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support Laughing Place by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Minnie Mouse is one of our favorite fashionistas so we are always excited to see new merchandise inspired by her personal style. Today, Disney Store is presenting the Red Minnie Collection, which boasts looks themed to her signature red dress and affinity for polka dots and bows.

Young fans can dress like Minnie with a bold red Spirit Jersey that features bows on the top portion of the shirt and dozens of polka dots on the bottom. The back features Minnie's name across the shoulders.

And don't worry older Disney fans, there are accessories like MagicBand+ and a Loungefly crossbody bag so you can match with the younger Minnie Mouse fan in your life.

The Red Minnie Collection is available now at Disney Store, and prices range from $34.99-$70.00.

Minnie Mouse Costume for Kids – Red | Disney Store

Minnie Mouse Wide Leg Bow Sweatpants for Kids | Disney Store

Minnie Mouse Loungefly Crossbody Bag and Coin Pouch Set | Disney Store





Minnie Mouse Polka Dot Spirit Jersey for Kids – Customizable | Disney Store

Minnie Mouse MagicBand+ – Red | Disney Store

