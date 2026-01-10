Listen to Your Conscience: New Jiminy Cricket Sipper Arrives at Disneyland
You'll be wishing on a star for it!
As part of the Disneyland 70th celebration, Disney has released a brand new Jiminy Cricket sipper perfect for fans of Pinocchio’s Daring Journey.
What’s Happening:
- On a recent trip to the Disneyland Resort, Laughing Place had the chance to check out the brand new Jiminy Cricket collectible sipper.
- Released as a part of the “Celebrate Happy” 70th anniversary celebration, the full body model of Pinocchio’s conscience is absolutely adorable!
- Running at $30 each, the sipper also comes with a bottled Coca-Cola beverage that fans can use inside the sipper.
- The strap features a sprawling depiction of Pinocchio being turned into a real boy by the blue fairy with the Disneyland Resort logo.
- Jiminy’s iconic top hat also serves as the decorative cup’s straw.
- The Jiminy Cricket sipper is available now, while supplies last!
Other New Sips:
- Over at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, a brand new beverage is now being served at the Milk Stand.
- Pink Milk debuted yesterday at the park, and according to Laughing Place’s Mike Celestino, the new beverage is a delicious fruity beverage that tastes a tad like bubblegum.
- For those with a sweet tooth, especially younger Jedi, will probably love the new beverage.
- Plus, for those wondering how Pink Milk fits in in the Star Wars universe, you can check out Mike’s article.
Read More Disneyland Resort:
- Magic Key Holders Invited to Celebrate the Year of the Horse at Disney California Adventure with Special Offerings
- Unlock the Magic: Disney+ Perks Offers the Chance to Win a Spectacular Trip to the Disneyland Resort
- Insert California-Based Popcorn Pun Here: Magic Key Holders Can Celebrate Anniversary of DCA With Exclusive Popcorn Bucket
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com