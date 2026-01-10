Listen to Your Conscience: New Jiminy Cricket Sipper Arrives at Disneyland

You'll be wishing on a star for it!

As part of the Disneyland 70th celebration, Disney has released a brand new Jiminy Cricket sipper perfect for fans of Pinocchio’s Daring Journey. 

What’s Happening:

  • On a recent trip to the Disneyland Resort, Laughing Place had the chance to check out the brand new Jiminy Cricket collectible sipper. 
  • Released as a part of the “Celebrate Happy” 70th anniversary celebration, the full body model of Pinocchio’s conscience is absolutely adorable!

  • Running at $30 each, the sipper also comes with a bottled Coca-Cola beverage that fans can use inside the sipper. 
  • The strap features a sprawling depiction of Pinocchio being turned into a real boy by the blue fairy with the Disneyland Resort logo. 

  • Jiminy’s iconic top hat also serves as the decorative cup’s straw. 

  • The Jiminy Cricket sipper is available now, while supplies last!

Other New Sips:

  • Over at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, a brand new beverage is now being served at the Milk Stand. 
  • Pink Milk debuted yesterday at the park, and according to Laughing Place’s Mike Celestino, the new beverage is a delicious fruity beverage that tastes a tad like bubblegum. 
  • For those with a sweet tooth, especially younger Jedi, will probably love the new beverage. 

@laughing_place

Pink Milk is here! Try the new StarWars: #GalaxysEdge drink, available now, only at Disneyland! #DisneylandResort #DisneyParks

♬ original sound - Laughing Place - Laughing Place

  • Plus, for those wondering how Pink Milk fits in in the Star Wars universe, you can check out Mike’s article

