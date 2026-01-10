Listen to Your Conscience: New Jiminy Cricket Sipper Arrives at Disneyland

You'll be wishing on a star for it!

As part of the Disneyland 70th celebration, Disney has released a brand new Jiminy Cricket sipper perfect for fans of Pinocchio’s Daring Journey.

What’s Happening:

On a recent trip to the Disneyland Resort, Laughing Place had the chance to check out the brand new Jiminy Cricket collectible sipper.

Released as a part of the “Celebrate Happy” 70th anniversary celebration, the full body model of Pinocchio’s conscience is absolutely adorable!

Running at $30 each, the sipper also comes with a bottled Coca-Cola beverage that fans can use inside the sipper.

The strap features a sprawling depiction of Pinocchio being turned into a real boy by the blue fairy with the Disneyland Resort logo.

Jiminy’s iconic top hat also serves as the decorative cup’s straw.

The Jiminy Cricket sipper is available now, while supplies last!

Other New Sips:

Over at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, a brand new beverage is now being served at the Milk Stand.

Pink Milk debuted yesterday at the park, and according to Laughing Place’s Mike Celestino, the new beverage is a delicious fruity beverage that tastes a tad like bubblegum.

For those with a sweet tooth, especially younger Jedi, will probably love the new beverage.

Plus, for those wondering how Pink Milk fits in in the Star Wars universe, you can check out Mike’s article.

