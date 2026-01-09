Insert California-Based Popcorn Pun Here: Magic Key Holders Can Celebrate Anniversary of DCA With Exclusive Popcorn Bucket

Disneyland Resort Magic Key Holders can celebrate the 25th Anniversary of Disney California Adventure, as well as the continued celebration of the 70th anniversary of Disneyland Park, with two new brand new popcorn buckets just for them!

What’s Happening:

In just about a month, we will be celebrating the milestone 25th anniversary of Disney California Adventure at the Disneyland Resort.

As part of the fun, Disneyland Resort Magic Key holders will be able to celebrate not only the special anniversary of Disney California Adventure, but the continuing celebration of the 70th anniversary of Disneyland.

Magic Key holders can purchase special Magic Key popcorn buckets in 2 new designs celebrating the anniversaries (while supplies last) and get $2.25 refills from January 13th through February 24th, 2026.

The new popcorn buckets, more traditional in nature than more sculptural character-based buckets we’ve seen recently, will arrive on January 13th.

Refills will be available January 13 through February 24, 2025, but be advised - Refills only apply to Magic Key refillable popcorn buckets purchased and refilled between January 13th and February 24th, 2026. One standard refill at a time per bucket.

More Magic Key Fun:

As part of the fun, Disneyland Resort Magic Key holders can participate in a special celebration from February 5th through February 15th, 2026.

During this time, they can head to Disney California Adventure to commemorate the milestone anniversary with special nostalgic photo ops and favorite friends.

Themed as a California Road Trip, Magic Key holders can head to the Hyperion Theater Courtyard in Hollywoodland (or Hollywood Pictures Backlot if you’re one of those fans) to find all of the fun.

While there, Magic Key holders can also take home a specially designed magnet set designed like postcards.

For more information, be sure to check out the Magic Key anniversary news.