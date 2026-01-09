Magic Key Holders Invited to Celebrate the Year of the Horse at Disney California Adventure with Special Offerings
The Lunar New Year Celebration kicks off its 2026 run on Friday, January 23rd.
The Disneyland Resort is getting ready to celebrate the Lunar New Year and Magic Key holders can get in on the act with a couple of exclusive offerings.
What's Happening:
- From January 23rd to February 22nd, Disney California Adventure will host the annual Lunar New Year Celebration, which this year honors the Year of the Horse.
- Magic Key holders can take their celebration even further with some exclusive offerings, like a keepsake button featuring Horace Horsecollar.
- You can pick this button up from January 23rd-26th from 2:00-7:00 p.m. near Silly Symphony Swings.
- Speaking of Silly Symphony Swings, Magic Key holders will be able to make use of an exclusive, semi-secluded dining area located underneath the attraction.
- While you’re there, enjoy a festive photo opportunity—and snap a pic with your family and friends!
- Magic Key holders can receive a discount on a Sip and Savor Pass, which comes with a commemorative credential and 6 coupons that you can redeem for select food and nonalcoholic beverages at participating locations.
- Finally, Magic Key holders can commemorate the Year of the Horse with a special Magic Key-branded, Lunar New Year-themed T-shirt and pin.
- These items will be available to purchase at Elias & Co. and Festival Gifts.
- More details and a complete Foodie Guide to Lunar New Year will likely be shared in the coming days.
