Power Outage Causes Monorail Evacuation at Disneyland Resort

No injuries were reported during the evacuation.

After a power outage at the Disneyland Resort, 6 dozen people were evacuated from the Disneyland Monorail after being trapped aboard the transportation system.

CBS News is reporting that dozens of guests were trapped aboard the Disneyland Monorail after a power outage caused the attraction to stop mid-ride.

Happening late afternoon on Thursday, January 8th, the outage affected two different trains on the transportation system.

About 60 guests were on the monorail near the Space Mountain attraction when it came to a stop.

First responders brought ladders to help people off the Monorail, which was predicted to take up to two hours to fully evacuate.

Anaheim police shared that no one was injured in the ordeal.

While it is uncommon for major evacuations of the Monorail to happen, just like any attraction, evacuations are normal for all theme park experiences.

For many Disney fans, evacuations are bucket-list experiences, especially on classic attractions like Haunted Mansion and Pirates of the Caribbean.

The media may sensationalize this, albeit, rare experience, guests visiting the resort should take comfort knowing that Disney has safety procedures in place for situations like this.

