Quack-tacular Fun Awaits as Anaheim Ducks Day Returns to Disney California Adventure in February
Celebrate Anaheim's own NHL team — which was once owned by Disney itself.
The Disneyland Resort has shared more details on what to expect during 2026’s Anaheim Ducks Day, which takes place throughout Disney California Adventure on February 22nd.
What’s Happening:
- Anaheim Ducks Day returns to the Disneyland Resort a month later than usual, taking place on Sunday, February 22nd this year – continuing an annual tradition that began in 2018.
- The fan-favorite event will feature appearances by select Anaheim Ducks players and the team's mascot, Wild Wing.
- Fans will also have the opportunity to participate in a variety of hockey activities; and memorable experiences, while enjoying specialty food and beverage items.
- Here’s a complete rundown of what fans can expect:
- Take Flight Fan Rally – Fans can participate in game-time chants and fun led by Anaheim Ducks DJ JoJo Maestrado and the Power Players in the World of Color viewing area. The rally will culminate with Anaheim Ducks players taking the stage in a friendly competition.
- Before and after the rally, the viewing area will be buzzing with music, more games and appearances by some favorite Disney characters.
- Guests may even have the chance to grab a photo with select Anaheim Ducks players at the Ducks Day Fan Photo experience.
- Space is limited and wristbands are required, which will be distributed at park opening in the Hollywood Backlot area.
- Fan Zone – Hollywood Land will be home to a dedicated “fan zone,” with music playing throughout the day. Park guests will have the opportunity to test their hockey skills, capture photos at Ducks-inspired backdrops, and party with Anaheim Ducks DJs and more.
- Over at the Animation Academy, guests can score big by sketching some of your favorite Disney "Ducks."
- Exclusive Anaheim Ducks Day 2026 merchandise will be available to purchase, alongside some exclusive food and beverage items, including:
- Chicken-Fried Steak Burrito at Studio Catering Co.
- Ducks Day Brownie Cheesecake at Schmoozies!
- Quacktail Cooler at Hollywood Lounge
- Get excited for the return of Anaheim Ducks Day by perusing our coverage from last year's event.
- Last year, the fun of Anaheim Ducks Day expanded into Downtown Disney, but it looks like this year's event will be contained to Disney California Adventure.
More Disneyland Resort News:
- Disney California Adventure is marking its landmark 25th anniversary next month, and D23 will celebrate the occasion with a supersized event on February 7th.
- Add a little extra spice to your Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts' Nite evening by enjoying special menus at three table service restaurants.
- Downtown Disney guests now have their first delicious look at what’s coming to Porto’s as new concept artwork and mouthwatering food photos appear on the construction walls.
- Lovers of Blue and Green Milk will be excited to hear that Pink Milk is about to make its debut at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com