New Additions Including Crocs and Spirit Jersey Make Mickey Family Christmas Collection Debut at Disney Store
Is it Christmastime yet? The winter holidays are on the way and Disney Store is unveiling the second wave of their Mickey Family Christmas Collection. Guests can get ready for the magical season with matching apparel and accessories for adults and kids featuring Mickey Mouse in his holiday best.
- Can you feel the magic of the winter holidays? Christmas season is about to ramp up at retailers nationwide and Disney Store already has revealed their sparkling assortment of apparel and accessories.
- Today, they’re adding a new wave of items to the Mickey Family Christmas Collection including seasonal Crocs, matching sweatshirts, Spirit Jersey styles, and home decor to deck your halls!
Santa Mickey Mouse and Friends Light-Up Musical Holiday Figure
- Previewed earlier this year by the Disney Parks Blog, the Christmas collection is a jolly assortment of styles featuring pajamas, plush, ornaments and more.
Disney Parks Holiday Apron for Adults
- Mickey Mouse and Friends are the stars of the 2025 collection and are presented in a throwback style honoring Mickey’s 80s-90s era with a color palette focused on holly greens and warm holiday reds.
Mickey Mouse and Friends "The Merriest Place on Earth" Pullover Sweatshirt for Adults
- With Christmas as the central theme, fans will delight in designs showcasing Mickey and crew dressed in Santa-inspired attire or invoking classic holiday icons such as reindeer, snowmen and evergreen trees.
Mrs. Santa Minnie Mouse Costume for Baby
- The Mickey Family Christmas Collection is available now at Disney Store and prices range from $19.99-$149.99.
Crocs
Apparel
Mickey Mouse and Friends Holiday Long Sleeve T-Shirt for Adults
Mickey and Minnie Mouse "Happy Holidays" T-Shirt for Women
Santa Mickey and Minnie Mouse Holiday Pullover Sweatshirt for Women
Santa Mickey Mouse Pullover Hoodie for Adults
Mickey Mouse and Friends Holiday Set for Baby
Santa Mickey Mouse and Friends Holiday Zip Hoodie for Kids
Mickey Mouse My 1st Christmas Holiday Sleeper for Baby
Santa Mickey Mouse Set for Baby
Santa Mickey Mouse Sherpa Holiday Slipper Boots for Kids
Santa Minnie Mouse Holiday Dress and Leggings Set for Baby
Santa Mickey Mouse and Friends Holiday Sock Set for Kids
Accessories
Mickey Mouse Holiday Convertible Crossbody Bag by Lug
Santa Mickey Mouse Holiday MagicBand+ - Limited Release
Mickey Mouse Icon Light-Up Holiday Glow Necklace
Mickey Mouse Icon Colored Light-Up Holiday Glow Necklace
Santa Mickey Mouse Holiday Baseball Ear Cap for Kids
Santa Mickey Mouse 30 oz. Holiday Stainless Steel Travel Tumbler with Straw plus Zip Case
Plush
Stitch Holiday Cuddleez Plush - Lilo & Stitch - Large 24"
Stitch Holiday Plush - Lilo & Stitch - 14"
Angel Holiday Plush - Lilo & Stitch - 14"
Chip 'n Dale Holiday Plush Set in Santa Hat - 5"
Mickey Mouse "My First Christmas 2025" Holiday Plush - 11"
Mickey Mouse Gingerbread Squishmallows Plush - 10" - Exclusive
Home Decor
Santa Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse "My 1st Christmas" Holiday Stocking for Baby
Santa Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Fantasyland Castle Holiday Snowglobe
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Holiday Table Runner
Mickey Mouse "Joy" Holiday Mug
Chip 'n Dale Holiday Cake Stand
Santa Mickey Mouse Serving Platter
Mickey Mouse and Friends Holiday Cookie Stamp Set
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Christmas Tree Stacking Measuring Cup Set
Mickey Mouse and Friends Holiday Mixing Bowl
Santa Mickey and Minnie Mouse Salt and Pepper Shaker with Sleigh Set
Pajamas
Mickey Mouse Icon Holiday One-Piece Pajama for Adults
Mickey Mouse Icon Holiday One-Piece Pajama for Kids
Mickey Mouse Holiday Sleep Set for Kids
Mickey Mouse Icon Holiday Sleep Set for Women
Mickey Mouse Icon Holiday Sleep Pants for Adults
Mickey Mouse Holiday Stretchy Sleeper for Baby
Santa Mickey Mouse Holiday Nightshirt for Girls
