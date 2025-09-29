New Additions Including Crocs and Spirit Jersey Make Mickey Family Christmas Collection Debut at Disney Store

Crocs, Home Decor, Spirit Jersey and family pajamas are a fun way to celebrate the holiday with those you love most.

Is it Christmastime yet? The winter holidays are on the way and Disney Store is unveiling the second wave of their Mickey Family Christmas Collection. Guests can get ready for the magical season with matching apparel and accessories for adults and kids featuring Mickey Mouse in his holiday best.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Can you feel the magic of the winter holidays? Christmas season is about to ramp up at retailers nationwide and Disney Store

Today, they’re adding a new wave of items to the Mickey Family Christmas Collection including seasonal Crocs, matching sweatshirts, Spirit Jersey styles, and home decor to deck your halls!

Santa Mickey Mouse and Friends Light-Up Musical Holiday Figure

Disney Parks Holiday Apron for Adults

Mickey Mouse and Friends are the stars of the 2025 collection and are presented in a throwback style honoring Mickey’s 80s-90s era with a color palette focused on holly greens and warm holiday reds.

Mickey Mouse and Friends "The Merriest Place on Earth" Pullover Sweatshirt for Adults

With Christmas as the central theme, fans will delight in designs showcasing Mickey and crew dressed in Santa-inspired attire or invoking classic holiday icons such as reindeer, snowmen and evergreen trees.

Mrs. Santa Minnie Mouse Costume for Baby

The Mickey Family Christmas Collection

Free Shipping at Disney Store:

Don’t forget that purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Crocs

Apparel

Mickey Mouse and Friends Holiday Long Sleeve T-Shirt for Adults

Mickey and Minnie Mouse "Happy Holidays" T-Shirt for Women

Santa Mickey and Minnie Mouse Holiday Pullover Sweatshirt for Women

Santa Mickey Mouse Pullover Hoodie for Adults

Mickey Mouse and Friends Holiday Set for Baby

Santa Mickey Mouse and Friends Holiday Zip Hoodie for Kids

Mickey Mouse My 1st Christmas Holiday Sleeper for Baby

Santa Mickey Mouse Set for Baby

Santa Mickey Mouse Sherpa Holiday Slipper Boots for Kids

Santa Minnie Mouse Holiday Dress and Leggings Set for Baby

Santa Mickey Mouse and Friends Holiday Sock Set for Kids

Accessories

Mickey Mouse Holiday Convertible Crossbody Bag by Lug

Santa Mickey Mouse Holiday MagicBand+ - Limited Release

Mickey Mouse Icon Light-Up Holiday Glow Necklace

Mickey Mouse Icon Colored Light-Up Holiday Glow Necklace

Pluto Holiday Hat for Adults

Santa Mickey Mouse Holiday Baseball Ear Cap for Kids

Santa Mickey Mouse 30 oz. Holiday Stainless Steel Travel Tumbler with Straw plus Zip Case

Plush

Stitch Holiday Cuddleez Plush - Lilo & Stitch - Large 24"

Stitch Holiday Plush - Lilo & Stitch - 14"

Angel Holiday Plush - Lilo & Stitch - 14"

Chip 'n Dale Holiday Plush Set in Santa Hat - 5"

Mickey Mouse "My First Christmas 2025" Holiday Plush - 11"

Mickey Mouse Gingerbread Squishmallows Plush - 10" - Exclusive

Home Decor

Santa Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse "My 1st Christmas" Holiday Stocking for Baby

Santa Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Fantasyland Castle Holiday Snowglobe

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Holiday Table Runner

Mickey Mouse Icon Plate Set

Santa Mickey Mouse Cookie Jar

Mickey Mouse "Joy" Holiday Mug

Chip 'n Dale Holiday Cake Stand

Santa Mickey Mouse Serving Platter

Mickey Mouse and Friends Holiday Cookie Stamp Set

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Christmas Tree Stacking Measuring Cup Set

Mickey Mouse and Friends Holiday Mixing Bowl

Santa Mickey and Minnie Mouse Salt and Pepper Shaker with Sleigh Set

Pajamas

Mickey Mouse Icon Holiday One-Piece Pajama for Adults

Mickey Mouse Icon Holiday One-Piece Pajama for Kids

Mickey Mouse Holiday Sleep Set for Kids

Mickey Mouse Icon Holiday Sleep Set for Women

Mickey Mouse Icon Holiday Sleep Pants for Adults

Mickey Mouse Holiday Stretchy Sleeper for Baby

Santa Mickey Mouse Holiday Nightshirt for Girls

