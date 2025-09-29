12 Days, 12 Magical Discoveries Await with "The Muppets Christmas Carol" Countdown Calendar

The gang's all here to help you make new memories as you celebrate the season.

We’re nearing the end of the year and that means it’s time to start planning fun activities for the Winter Holidays! Christmas is a big celebration at Disney Store and one of the ways fans can commemorate the season with The Muppet Christmas Carol 12-Day Countdown Calendar.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening

Is there anything better than celebrating Christmas with the Muppets? The iconic characters have captured our hearts for decades, especially in their retelling of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol appropriately named, The Muppets Christmas Carol !

appropriately named, ! This winter, the beloved story comes alive at Disney Store as part of a new countdown calendar featuring plush versions of the Muppets in their Christmas Carol roles.

Countdown to the Christmas holiday with this 12-day calendar that will surprise and delight as each day reveals a new character from the film. As featured on the front of the box, fans will discover cute companions such as: Kermit as Bob Cratchit Miss Piggy as Emily Cratchit Gonzo as Charles Dickens Robin as Tiny Tim Rizzo as Himself And more!

The Muppet Christmas Carol Countdown Calendar

Free Shipping at Disney Store:

Don’t forget that purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

The Muppet Christmas Carol 12-Day Countdown Calendar

Includes 12 mini plush featuring:

All ages

Plush: up to 6'' H

Halloween and Christmas Countdown Calendars:

Disney Store Has New Assortment of LEGO Advent Calendars

Disney Store Once Upon A Story Countdown Calendar Has Arrived

The Nightmare Before Christmas 13-Day Countdown Calendar

Star Wars Vinyl Figures Halloween Countdown Calendar - 13-Piece

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!