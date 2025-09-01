"Frozen" and Star Wars LEGO Advent Calendars Arrive at Disney Store

Count down to your favorite winter holiday with these charming sets for young Disney fans.

We’re getting ready for another magical holiday season and that means it’s time to introduce a wave of new Advent Calendars from LEGO. Disney characters meet holiday fun in this lineup of products that just landed at Disney Store.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Happy Holidays! Ok, ok, we’re a few months away from Christmas and all winter holidays, but you can start preparing for the season anyway.

Disney Store has just added new, colorful Advent Calendars from LEGO to the Christmas merchandise lineup and now’s the perfect time to check out the delightful Countdown accessories that young Disney fans will love.

Countdown calendars are tons of fun as each day reveals a special surprise character or prop to help fans prepare for the winter festivities. As with previous years LEGO offerings include: Frozen Star Wars

Each calendar comes in a stylized box with a fold out cover that opens to reveal numbered doors. 24 intriguing collectibles such as a character, prop, or other surprise are hidden behind each door. At the end of the countdown everyone will have a complete set!

LEGO Advent Calendars are available now at Disney Store and sell for $44.99.

Free Shipping at Disney Store

Don’t forget that purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

LEGO® Star Wars Advent Calendar 2025 - 75418

Set # 75418

263 pieces

LEGO Star Wars characters include C-3PO, Jawa (holiday), Babu Frik, plus five droid figures: R7-A7, BD-72, a Scrap Battle Droid, BB-8 (Snowman) and a Super Battle Droid

In addition, it also includes eight buildable LEGO droids: Pit Droid, Gonk Droid, Buzz Droid, Medical Droid (holiday), B2EMO, Treadwell Droid, Mouse Droid (holiday) and a Probe Droid

Plus nine mini build toys: workbench, chair, tool rack, shelves, box of extra droid parts, crane and a bucket to create a droidsmith's workshop, plus a Jawa buildable vehicle and, of course, a Christmas tree

Ages 6+

LEGO® Frozen Advent Calendar 2025 - 43273

Set # 43273

231 pieces

Gifts include five LEGO micro doll figures: Elsa, Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, plus two kitten characters

Additional gifts include mini Arendelle Castle, ice crystal tree, seesaw, Sir Jorgenbjorgen, Olaf's sleigh (which Sven can be attached to), gingerbread house, a fireplace with stockings, windmill, presents, wreath with candles, micro bell and letter, an ice table and more

Advent calendar box becomes a game board for five players with a buildable spinner

Ages 5+

New LEGO Sets:

Beyond the Frozen and Star Wars LEGO Advent Calendars, Disney Store has also added a WALL•E and 101 Dalmatians sets for older collectors.

LEGO® Cruella De Vil’s Car 43277 - 101 Dalmatians

LEGO® WALL•E 43279

