Unlock Labor Day Deals Sitewide at Disney Store During the Tiered Savings Event

Just in time for Labor Day deals, Disney Store is bringing back their popular Tiered Savings event where guests can take up to 30% off select merchandise. Now through Monday, September 1st, Disney Store has an incredible lineup of savings on a wide variety of new arrivals, Halloween styles, home essentials and more.

What’s Happening:

We’re just weeks away from the start of Fall but first, we get a long weekend to celebrate Labor Day. As always, this means extra savings at your favorite retailers including Disney Store!

Whether you’re shopping for the perfect piece of Halloween decor, a new look for your Disney vacation, a thoughtful gift for a loved one, or some special for yourself, you won’t want to miss out on these deals.

Disneyland 70th Anniversary Pin Collector’s Board with Tinker Bell Pin - Limited Release

Hundreds of items are on sale as part of Disney Store’s Sitewide Savings event 25% on orders of $100 or more 30% on orders of $150 or more

Guests can enjoy free shipping on orders of $85+ (pre tax) as part of this sale.

To take advantage of the Sitewide Savings fill your digital carts with magical merchandise and enter the code: SAVEMORE at checkout.

at checkout. Don’t know where to begin? We have a few suggestions—featuring existing and new merchandise— for you!

New, New, New

Disney Princess Squishmallows Plush Set - Exclusive

The Haunted Mansion Playing Cards

Disney Once Upon a Story 24-Day Countdown Calendar Micro Figure Set

Tinker Bell Disney Once Upon a Story Doll - Peter Pan - 16"

Autopia 3D Attraction Poster Light-Up Figure - Disneyland

Halloween

Mickey Mouse Halloween Light-Up Wreath

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Jack-o’-Lantern Pullover Sweatshirt for Adults

The Halloween Town Band Musical Ornament - The Nightmare Before Christmas

Mickey Mouse Icon Halloween Lantern

Star Wars Vinyl Figures Halloween Countdown Calendar - 13-Piece

Disneyland 70th Anniversary

Mickey Mouse and Friends Throw Blanket - Disneyland 70th Anniversary

R2-DL70 Interactive Remote Control Droid - Star Wars - Disneyland 70th Anniversary

Tinker Bell and Sleeping Beauty Castle Mug - Disneyland 70th Anniversary

Disneyland 70th Anniversary Bucket Hat for Adults

Clothing

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Cutie Ghost Skort for Kids

Mickey Mouse - Original Mouseketeer T-Shirt for Boys - Family Matching - Exclusive

Jack Skellington Dress for Women - The Nightmare Before Christmas - Disney Parks Dress Shop

Mickey Mouse Victory Performance Polo Shirt for Men by Nike Golf - Blue Graphic

Mickey Mouse Bodysuit Set for Baby

Barely Necessities Picks

Kermit Squishmallows Plush - The Muppets - 10"

Disneyland 70th Anniversary Replica Opening Day Attraction Tickets Set

Ahsoka Tano Special Edition Doll - Star Wars

Pain Plush - Hercules - 11"

The Haunted Mansion Puzzle

