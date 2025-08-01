"Ee Chee Wa Maa!" LEGO Introduces Wicket the Ewok and Other Star Wars and Marvel Sets at Disney Store

This fantastic new set is available at Disney Store and will have you desperately asking "labu labu?" (how much).

Disney Store has always been a cool place to shop, so it’s exciting when collectible items from our favorite brands arrive here too. Over the years, Disney Store has served as an additional home to select LEGO releases and starting today, Star Wars and Marvel fans can grow their collections with several new sets including Wicket the Ewok!

One of the latest Star Wars creations from LEGO is not a spaceship, homestead, or weapon on legs, but rather a cute, fuzzy (we wish!) and fearsome Ewok from Return of the Jedi !

! Beloved hero of the Rebellion, Wicket W. Warrick has been realized in LEGO form and is ready to join your collection!

LEGO® Wicket the EWOK 75430 - Star Wars: Return of the Jedi

As with all LEGO sets, it’s all about the numbers, and this is a perfect option for intermediate builders. The set is designed for fans 12 and older and comes with 1,010 pieces. Along with the full size figure you build, there’s also a standard Wicket Minifigure that stands on a display plaque giving some key stats about Wicket.

Once assembled, Wicket measures an impressive 9 in. (23 cm) tall and is ready to stand guard over your LEGO and Star Wars collections. He even has his trusty spear at the ready should there be any shenanigans.

As much as we love him, Wicket isn’t the only new LEGO arrival at Disney Store. Star Wars and Marvel collections have landed and include: AT-ST K-2SO V-19 Torrent Starfighter Peter Parker’s Apartment Spider-Man vs. Doc. Ock Spider-Man vs. Oscorp And More



LEGO® V-19 Torrent Starfighter 75432 - Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Star Wars and Marvel LEGO sets are available now at Disney Store and prices range from $54.99-$199.99.

Free Shipping at Disney Store

Don’t forget that purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Star Wars

LEGO® AT-ST 75417 - Star Wars

LEGO® K-2SO 75434 - Star Wars: Andor

LEGO® Battle of Felucia Separatist MTT 75435 - Star Wars: The Clone Wars

LEGO® The Force Burner Snowspeeder 75414 - Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy

LEGO® Republic Juggernaut 75413 - Star Wars: The Clone Wars

LEGO® Jango Fett's Starship 75433 - Star Wars: Attack of the Clones

Marvel

LEGO® Spider-Man vs. Oscorp 76324 - Marvel Spider-Man

LEGO® Spider-Man vs. Doc Ock Subway Train Scene 76321 - Spider-Man 2

LEGO® Peter Parker's Apartment 76317 - Marvel: Spider-Man

