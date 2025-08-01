"Ee Chee Wa Maa!" LEGO Introduces Wicket the Ewok and Other Star Wars and Marvel Sets at Disney Store
Disney Store has always been a cool place to shop, so it’s exciting when collectible items from our favorite brands arrive here too. Over the years, Disney Store has served as an additional home to select LEGO releases and starting today, Star Wars and Marvel fans can grow their collections with several new sets including Wicket the Ewok!
- One of the latest Star Wars creations from LEGO is not a spaceship, homestead, or weapon on legs, but rather a cute, fuzzy (we wish!) and fearsome Ewok from Return of the Jedi!
- Beloved hero of the Rebellion, Wicket W. Warrick has been realized in LEGO form and is ready to join your collection!
LEGO® Wicket the EWOK 75430 - Star Wars: Return of the Jedi
- As with all LEGO sets, it’s all about the numbers, and this is a perfect option for intermediate builders. The set is designed for fans 12 and older and comes with 1,010 pieces. Along with the full size figure you build, there’s also a standard Wicket Minifigure that stands on a display plaque giving some key stats about Wicket.
- Once assembled, Wicket measures an impressive 9 in. (23 cm) tall and is ready to stand guard over your LEGO and Star Wars collections. He even has his trusty spear at the ready should there be any shenanigans.
- As much as we love him, Wicket isn’t the only new LEGO arrival at Disney Store. Star Wars and Marvel collections have landed and include:
- AT-ST
- K-2SO
- V-19 Torrent Starfighter
- Peter Parker’s Apartment
- Spider-Man vs. Doc. Ock
- Spider-Man vs. Oscorp
- And More
LEGO® V-19 Torrent Starfighter 75432 - Star Wars: The Clone Wars
- Star Wars and Marvel LEGO sets are available now at Disney Store and prices range from $54.99-$199.99.
Free Shipping at Disney Store
- Don’t forget that purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
Star Wars
LEGO® K-2SO 75434 - Star Wars: Andor
LEGO® Battle of Felucia Separatist MTT 75435 - Star Wars: The Clone Wars
LEGO® The Force Burner Snowspeeder 75414 - Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy
LEGO® Republic Juggernaut 75413 - Star Wars: The Clone Wars
LEGO® Jango Fett's Starship 75433 - Star Wars: Attack of the Clones
Marvel
LEGO® Spider-Man vs. Oscorp 76324 - Marvel Spider-Man
LEGO® Spider-Man vs. Doc Ock Subway Train Scene 76321 - Spider-Man 2
LEGO® Peter Parker's Apartment 76317 - Marvel: Spider-Man
