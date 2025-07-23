Est. 1987 Collection Launches at Disney Store Paying Homage to Disney's Original Must-Visit Mall Destination

Yep, these new items might be considered essentials for fans of a certain generation!

Fans who grew up visiting the iconic Disney Store locations that took up residence in malls everywhere, will love the newest merchandise series that just launched online. Disney Store is paying homage to their history with a throwback collection called Est. 1987. Included in the first drop of the series are tote bags and a rugby-style sweatshirt featuring who else, but Mickey Mouse!

What’s Happening

Some of us are old enough to remember visiting various Disney Store locations every time we went to the mall, (or browsing the catalogues showcasing new merchandise). There was the thrill of discovering something magical right at home even when you couldn’t get to the parks as frequently as you wanted.

Now Disney Store is tapping into that nostalgia with their latest collection to arrive online. The new series is called Est. 1987 and for this first drop the focus is on Mickey Mouse. Guests can shop three products to shop including:

The first styles in the Est. 1987 Collection are available now at Disney Store and prices range from $39.99-$64.99

Mickey Mouse Disney Store Est. 1987 Canvas Tote - Large - Personalized - Exclusive

Mickey Mouse Disney Store Est. 1987 Canvas Tote - Mini - Exclusive

Disney Store Est. 1987 Rugby Sweatshirt for Adults - Exclusive

