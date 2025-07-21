Orange Bird Lands in the Loungefly Pastel Collection at Disney Store

The cheerful bird is here to bring some color and cuteness to your next Disney Bounding adventure!

It’s time for a new addition to Disney Store’s Loungefly Pastel collection. Today, the series welcomes a Magic Kingdom mascot long loved by fans: Orange Bird! The cheerful avian is featured in a muted color palette along with a corduroy-like material for texture.

What’s Happening:

Let’s face it, your Disney wardrobe could use an update and what you’d really love to have is a new Loungefly accessory. Even better if it features Orange Bird!

The adorable bird was created by Disney as a mascot for the Florida Citrus Commission who in turn sponsored the Enchanted Tiki Room attraction in Adventureland. Now, the colorful cutie is part of Loungefly’s ongoing Pastel Collection.

This adorable continuity line features light-colored, soft, (and sometimes cuddly) accessories that are perfect for a day of Disney bounding at the parks.

Just like all our favorite Loungefly bags, the mini backpack features a main zip compartment and a front zip pouch where you can hold additional items. There are two side pockets, adjustable padded straps, and a convenient top carry handle.

Not feeling the backpack look? That’s okay, there’s a Pastel Ear Headband too! The ears feature Orange Bird’s face in a few different expressions.

The latest selections in the Loungefly Pastel Collection are available now at Disney Store and prices range from $44.99-$99.00.

Coming Soon:

The next look in the Pastel collection is Lots the Huggin’ Bear from Toy Story 3!

