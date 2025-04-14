Baymax Represents "Big Hero 6" as Part of the Loungefly Pastel Collection at Disney Store

Your favorite healthcare companion is on the scene!

Is it time to add a cute and cuddly accessory to your collection? Disney Store’s Loungefly Pastel collection is back with another character design! Today fans can shop an adorable mini backpack and ear headband themed to Big Hero 6 and Baymax! As the name suggests, the latest selection is soft and features a pastel color palette for our favorite characters.

What’s Happening:

Baymax is no stranger to Loungefly, but we are excited to see him joining the Pastel collection.

Disney Store’s 2025 continuity line features soft, cuddly, accessories that are perfect for a day of Disney bounding at the parks.

Like most Loungefly bags, the mini backpack style features a main zip compartment and a front zip pouch where you can hold additional items. There are two side pockets, adjustable padded straps, and a convenient top carry handle.

Not feeling the backpack look? That’s okay, there’s a Pastel Ear Headband too! Baymax is featured on both ears looking and he’s bursting onto the scene to join your adventures

The latest selections in the Loungefly Pastel Collection are available now at Disney Store

Baymax Loungefly Mini Backpack - Big Hero 6

Baymax Loungefly Ear Headband for Adults - Big Hero 6

​​

