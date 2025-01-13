Fluffy and Fun! The Loungefly Pastel Fuzzy Collection Features a Cheshire Cat Mini Backpack and Ear Headband

Just a few weeks ago, Disney shred with fans a sneak peek of the exciting collections set to debut in 2025. Last week we got the Mini Mix-Its and today marks the arrival of the Loungefly Pastel Fuzzy collection. Loungefly’s signature mini backpack styles have been presented to us in so many unique ways, but there are always more looks to embrace. As the name suggests, the newest take is soft and fuzzy and features a pastel color palette for our favorte characters.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Your Loungefly collection is ready to grow! Disney Store has just welcomed the new Pastel Fuzzy collection that’s amazing to look at and super soft to the touch!

While Disney and Loungefly have been longtime collaborators, this fuzzy assortment is not what they typically produce, and we love that they’re playing around with the fabrics and designs of this signature accessory.

The Cheshire Cat from Alice in Wonderland kicks is the star of this drop with his mischievous smiling face and iconic pink and purple striping.

As always, the mini backpack style features a main zip compartment and a front zip pouch where you can hold additional items. There are two side pockets, adjustable padded straps, and a convenient top carry handle.

If the backpack look is not for you, OR you wish there was an additional way to show your love for the character…good news! There’s a Pastel Fuzzy Ear Headband too!

The first selections in the Loungefly Pastel Fuzzy Collection are available now at Disney Store

Free Shipping and More at Disney Store:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

at checkout. For a limited time Disney Store is treating to fans to a Mystery Gift when they spend $100+ (pre tax). Use the code SURPRISE at checkout for a delightful Parks-themed treat!

Cheshire Cat Loungefly Mini Backpack " Alice in Wonderland

Cheshire Cat Loungefly Ear Headband for Adults " Alice in Wonderland

Minnie Mouse Plush Loungefly Mini Backpack

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!