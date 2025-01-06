Just when you think Disney plushies couldn’t get any cuter, a new collection makes its debut! Say hello to Disney Mini Mix-Its! Classic Disney pals are here to be your traveling companions and just like you they know the importance of style. These bitty figures come with swappable headwear that is inspired by parks attractions.

What’s Happening:

They’re finally here! Disney Mini Mix-Its have arrived and they’re ready to bring some whimsy to your daily adventures.

Last month Disney Store teased the collection Prince Charming Regal Carrousel – Fantasyland Astro Orbiter – Tomorrowland The Haunted Mansion – Liberty Square Walt Disney's Enchanted Tiki Room – Adventureland

As for the plush characters, they measure 7-inches tall and have a plush strap to attach to a favorite accessory with a hook and loop tab.

Donald Duck Disney Mini Mix-Its Plush – 7"

This first wave of characters starts with the classics including: Mickey Mouse Minnie Mouse Donald Duck Pluto

Also joining the fun today is Stitch. He’s not celebrating Magic Kingdom, but he is getting ready for Valentine’s Day with his pink satin heart headpiece.

Disney Mini Mix-Its are available now at Disney Store and sell for $19.99 each.

