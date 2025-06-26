Experiment 626 Crashes The Loungefly Pastel Collection at Disney Store

Happy Stitch Day! Mark the occasion with a new mini backpack and ear headband featuring the music-loving troublemaker.

Disney Store’s Loungefly Pastel collection has been a big hit with fans and this month’s release is out of this world! The newest character design is themed to Stitch and drops on Stitch Day (6/26)! The troublemaker is a bit subdued for this collection as his cheerful presence is displayed on a mini backpack and ear headband.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

If you have an upcoming trip to a Disney Park or Resort, it’s time to start shopping for cute accessories to bring along.

Everyone’s favorite alien, Stitch aka Experiment 626 is the star of Loungefly’s latest Pastel Collection at Disney Store that emphasizes his larger than life personality.

This adorable continuity line features light-colored, soft, (and sometimes cuddly) accessories that are perfect for a day of Disney bounding at the parks.

Just like all our favorite Loungefly bags, the mini backpack features a main zip compartment and a front zip pouch where you can hold additional items. There are two side pockets, adjustable padded straps, and a convenient top carry handle.

Not feeling the backpack look? That’s okay, there’s a Pastel Ear Headband too! The ears are hibiscus flowers and Stitch is pictured with two different expressions on each ear. Completing the look is a giant yellow bow for a fun summery style.

The latest selections in the Loungefly Pastel Collection are available now at Disney Store and prices range from $44.99-$99.00.

Free Shipping at Disney Store + Stitch Day Savings

Don’t forget that purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

at checkout. Guests can also celebrate Stitch and enjoy 26% off $100+ on Select Styles when they use the code STITCH.

Stitch 626 Day Loungefly Mini Backpack – Lilo & Stitch | Disney Store

Stitch 626 Day Loungefly Ear Headband for Adults – Lilo & Stitch | Disney Store

More Pastel Collection Styles:

Figment Loungefly Mini Backpack

Figment Loungefly Ear Headband for Adults - EPCOT

Read More: It's Not Your Imagination! Figment Accessories Join the Loungefly Pastel Collection at Disney Store

Baymax Represents “Big Hero 6" as Part of the Loungefly Pastel Collection at Disney Store

Figaro from "Pinocchio" is the Purr-fect Addition to Loungefly's Fuzzy Pastel Collection

Winnie the Pooh Joins the Loungefly Pastel Fuzzy Collection at Disney Store

Fluffy and Fun! The Loungefly Pastel Fuzzy Collection Features a Cheshire Cat Mini Backpack and Ear Headband

Coming Soon:

The next look in the Pastel collection is Magic Kingdom’s own Orange Bird! The citrus loving cutie brings his cheerful smile to your collection!

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!