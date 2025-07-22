The Spooky Season is Here! Halloween Costumes for the Whole Family Arrive at Disney Store
The time has come! You can officially start shopping for your Halloween costume…or at least you can at Disney Store. This week a wave of Disney-themed styles for adults and kids landed online spanning beloved films like Inside Out, Beauty and the Beast, Frozen, Hocus Pocus, Descendants and more!
- Dressing up for Halloween is a blast, especially when the costumes are inspired by Disney characters! Disney Store is giving guests plenty of options to find that perfect look for the spooky season as the first assortment of costumes have arrived.
- Whether you’re rocking your look solo, or hoping to find a clever group costume so everyone can get in on the fun, you’ll find a great selection of styles for adults and kids! Among the featured stories are:
- A selection of Halloween Costumes are available now at Disney Store. Happy Halloween!
Descendants
Pocket Watch by Disguise - Descendants: The Rise of Red
Red Wig for Kids by Disguise - Descendants: The Rise of Red
Red Costume for Kids by Disguise - Descendants: The Rise of Red
Chloe Wig for Kids by Disguise - Descendants: The Rise of Red
Chloe Costume for Kids by Disguise - Descendants: The Rise of Red
Uliana Costume for Kids by Disguise - Descendants: The Rise of Red
Lilo & Stitch
Stitch Inflatable Costume for Kids by Disguise - Lilo & Stitch
Angel Costume for Adults by Disguise - Lilo & Stitch
Toy Story
Rex Inflatable Costume for Kids by Disguise - Toy Story
Buzz Lightyear Deluxe Costume Accessories Set for Adults by Disguise - Toy Story
Woody Costume for Baby - Toy Story
Jessie Deluxe Costume for Adults by Disguise - Toy Story
Inside Out 2
Joy Wig for Kids by Disguise - Inside Out 2
Fear Costume for Adults by Disguise - Inside Out 2
Sadness Deluxe Costume for Adults by Disguise - Inside Out 2
Anxiety Costume for Adults by Disguise - Inside Out 2
Anger Costume for Adults by Disguise - Inside Out 2
Leading Ladies
Elsa Deluxe Costume for Adults by Disguise - Frozen
Cinderella Deluxe Costume for Adults by Disguise
Sally Tutu and Headband Costume Kit for Tweens by Disguise - Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
Anna Costume for Baby by Disguise - Frozen
Maleficent Costume for Kids - Sleeping Beauty
Accessories
Disney Princess Wheelchair Wrap Set
Minnie Mouse Witch Hat for Kids
Maleficent Staff by Disguise - Sleeping Beauty
The Haunted Mansion Glow-in-the Dark Blazer for Adults
Merida Costume Jewelry Set for Kids - Brave
Captain America Light-Up Inflatable Shield with Sound Effects
Tinker Bell Light-Up Wings for Kids - Peter Pan
Ahsoka Tano Electronic Mask for Kids - Star Wars: Ahsoka
