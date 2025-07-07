Unveiled and Ready to Haunt Your Closet: Haunted Mansion Apparel and Accessories Have Surfaced at Disney Store
Happy Summerween! If you’re not familiar, this is the glorious time of the year when summer meets Halloween and that means new merchandise arrives at Disney Store. Specifically, we’re talking about the reveal of the Haunted Mansion Collection which includes apparel and accessories that’ll make you scream…with delight!
- Ghosts, ghouls, and other assorted dearly departed spirits are now floating around Disney Store as The 2025 Haunted Mansion Collection makes its debut.
- The full lineup was revealed last week complete with pictures of the new apparel, accessories, home decor and collectibles featuring all the Haunted Mansion characters we love.
- Fans looking for fun ways to liven up their wardrobe, or just make their next Disney Parks visit a bit more spirited will love the wealth of styles available for adults and kids. Among the assortment are:
- Ear Headbands (3 versions)
- Backpacks
- Spirit Jersey
- Sport Jersey
- Dresses
- T-Shirts
- Hoodies
- Baseball Hat
- Pajamas
- Glow in the Dark Blazer
- If the attraction’s iconic purple wallpaper is your go-to design, there are several options to choose as this pattern is the backdrop for ladies dresses, the blazer, a backpack, pajamas, and an Ear Headband.
- Then there’s the signature black and green stripe look for the Ghost Host which is present on the Loungefly mini backpack, Ear Headband, and Spirit Jersey; while character designs include The Hatbox Ghost featured on Disneyland and Walt Disney World shirts for kids.
- New apparel and accessories in the Haunted Mansion Collection are available now at Disney Store. Prices range from $21.99-$90.00.
