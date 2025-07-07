Unveiled and Ready to Haunt Your Closet: Haunted Mansion Apparel and Accessories Have Surfaced at Disney Store

Yes friends it's all here, the Ghost Host look, iconic purple wallpaper, Hatbox Ghost, and glow in the dark eyes!
by , (Contributor), (Contributor), (Contributor), (Photography) |
Tags: , , , ,

Happy Summerween! If you’re not familiar, this is the glorious time of the year when summer meets Halloween and that means new merchandise arrives at Disney Store. Specifically, we’re talking about the reveal of the Haunted Mansion Collection which includes apparel and accessories that’ll make you scream…with delight!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening

  • Ghosts, ghouls, and other assorted dearly departed spirits are now floating around Disney Store as The 2025 Haunted Mansion Collection makes its debut.  
  • The full lineup was revealed last week complete with pictures of the new apparel, accessories, home decor and collectibles featuring all the Haunted Mansion characters we love.
  • Fans looking for fun ways to liven up their wardrobe, or just make their next Disney Parks visit a bit more spirited will love the wealth of styles available for adults and kids. Among the assortment are:
    • Ear Headbands (3 versions)
    • Backpacks
    • Spirit Jersey
    • Sport Jersey
    • Dresses
    • T-Shirts
    • Hoodies
    • Baseball Hat
    • Pajamas
    • Glow in the Dark Blazer

  • If the attraction’s iconic purple wallpaper is your go-to design, there are several options to choose as this pattern is the backdrop for ladies dresses, the blazer, a backpack, pajamas, and an Ear Headband.

  • Then there’s the signature black and green stripe look for the Ghost Host which is present on the Loungefly mini backpack, Ear Headband, and Spirit Jersey; while character designs include The Hatbox Ghost featured on Disneyland and Walt Disney World shirts for kids.
  • New apparel and accessories in the Haunted Mansion Collection are available now at Disney Store. Prices range from $21.99-$90.00.

Free Shipping at Disney Store

  • Don’t forget that purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Madame Leota and Friends MagicBand+ – The Haunted Mansion

The Haunted Mansion Backpack

The Haunted Mansion Wallpaper Ear Headband for Adults

The Haunted Mansion Ear Headband for Adults

The Haunted Mansion Ghost Host Ear Headband for Adults

The Haunted Mansion Ghost Host Loungefly Mini Backpack

The Haunted Mansion Glow-in-the-Dark Baseball Cap for Kids

Haunted Mansion Pandora

The Haunted Mansion Necklace

Hatbox Ghost Fashion T-Shirt for Kids – The Haunted Mansion – Disneyland

Hatbox Ghost Fashion T-Shirt for Kids – The Haunted Mansion – Walt Disney World

The Hatbox Ghost T-Shirt for Adults — The Haunted Mansion – Walt Disney World

The Haunted Mansion Baseball Shirt for Adults – Walt Disney World

The Haunted Mansion Blueprint T-Shirt - Walt Disney World

The Haunted Mansion Sleep Set for Women

The Haunted Mansion Cast Long Sleeve Fashion T-Shirt for Adults

The Haunted Mansion Clogs for Adults by Crocs

The Haunted Mansion Dress for Girls

The Haunted Mansion Dress for Women

The Haunted Mansion Glow-in-the Dark Blazer for Adults

The Haunted Mansion Rugby Shirt for Adults

The Haunted Mansion Sleep Pants for Adults

The Haunted Mansion Spirit Jersey for Adults

The Haunted Mansion Tie-Dye Zip Hoodie for Adults

The Haunted Mansion Zip Hoodie for Kids

Everything Haunted Mansion

More Disney Store Merchandise

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas, and seasonal fun, we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Mike Celestino
Mike serves as Laughing Place's lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly "Who's the Bossk?" Star Wars podcast. He's been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general all his life and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.
View all articles by Mike Celestino
Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning
Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber
Jeremiah Good
Our main correspondent for Walt Disney World and the Orlando area and a heck of a paleontologist if he does say so himself.
View all articles by Jeremiah Good