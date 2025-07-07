Unveiled and Ready to Haunt Your Closet: Haunted Mansion Apparel and Accessories Have Surfaced at Disney Store

Yes friends it's all here, the Ghost Host look, iconic purple wallpaper, Hatbox Ghost, and glow in the dark eyes!

Happy Summerween! If you’re not familiar, this is the glorious time of the year when summer meets Halloween and that means new merchandise arrives at Disney Store. Specifically, we’re talking about the reveal of the Haunted Mansion Collection which includes apparel and accessories that’ll make you scream…with delight!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening

Ghosts, ghouls, and other assorted dearly departed spirits are now floating around Disney Store as The 2025 Haunted Mansion Collection makes its debut.

The full lineup was revealed last week

Fans looking for fun ways to liven up their wardrobe, or just make their next Disney Parks visit a bit more spirited will love the wealth of styles available for adults and kids. Among the assortment are: Ear Headbands (3 versions) Backpacks Spirit Jersey Sport Jersey Dresses T-Shirts Hoodies Baseball Hat Pajamas Glow in the Dark Blazer



If the attraction’s iconic purple wallpaper is your go-to design, there are several options to choose as this pattern is the backdrop for ladies dresses, the blazer, a backpack, pajamas, and an Ear Headband.

Then there’s the signature black and green stripe look for the Ghost Host which is present on the Loungefly mini backpack, Ear Headband, and Spirit Jersey; while character designs include The Hatbox Ghost featured on Disneyland and Walt Disney World shirts for kids.

New apparel and accessories in the Haunted Mansion Collection are available now at Disney Store

Free Shipping at Disney Store

Don’t forget that purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Madame Leota and Friends MagicBand+ – The Haunted Mansion

The Haunted Mansion Backpack

The Haunted Mansion Wallpaper Ear Headband for Adults

The Haunted Mansion Ear Headband for Adults

The Haunted Mansion Ghost Host Ear Headband for Adults

The Haunted Mansion Ghost Host Loungefly Mini Backpack

The Haunted Mansion Glow-in-the-Dark Baseball Cap for Kids

Haunted Mansion Pandora

The Haunted Mansion Necklace

Hatbox Ghost Fashion T-Shirt for Kids – The Haunted Mansion – Disneyland

Hatbox Ghost Fashion T-Shirt for Kids – The Haunted Mansion – Walt Disney World

The Hatbox Ghost T-Shirt for Adults — The Haunted Mansion – Walt Disney World

The Haunted Mansion Baseball Shirt for Adults – Walt Disney World

The Haunted Mansion Blueprint T-Shirt - Walt Disney World

The Haunted Mansion Sleep Set for Women

The Haunted Mansion Cast Long Sleeve Fashion T-Shirt for Adults

The Haunted Mansion Clogs for Adults by Crocs

The Haunted Mansion Dress for Girls

The Haunted Mansion Dress for Women

The Haunted Mansion Glow-in-the Dark Blazer for Adults

The Haunted Mansion Rugby Shirt for Adults

The Haunted Mansion Sleep Pants for Adults

The Haunted Mansion Spirit Jersey for Adults

The Haunted Mansion Tie-Dye Zip Hoodie for Adults

The Haunted Mansion Zip Hoodie for Kids

Everything Haunted Mansion

More Disney Store Merchandise

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas, and seasonal fun, we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!