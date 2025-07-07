Spooky and Chic! Dooney & Bourke Revisit The Haunted Mansion with their Graveyard Themed Collection

Three popular styles are adorned with a sketchbook pattern featuring key moments from the attraction.

Happy Summerween! If you’re not familiar, this is the glorious time of the year when summer meets Halloween and that means new merchandise arrives at Disney Store. Specifically, we’re talking about the reveal of the Haunted Mansion Collection which includes an assortment of Dooney & Bourke bags featuring a Graveyard-inspired design.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening

Ghosts, ghouls, and other assorted dearly departed spirits are now floating around Disney Store as The 2025 Haunted Mansion Collection makes its debut.

The full lineup was revealed last week

Dooney & Bourke is back with their latest pattern themed to the beloved attraction, and while past designs have been bright, colorful, or even playful, this time they are embracing the sketchbook look. The collection includes: Crossbody Bag Satchel Wristlet Wallet

A simple white background is delightfully enhanced with black sketches of sights spotted in the Haunted Mansion Graveyard.

Singing Busts, the Caretaker and his dog, Hitchhiking Ghosts, Opera Singers, and even Madame Leota are featured among the pattern.

The 2025 Dooney & Bourke Haunted Mansion Collection is available now at Disney Store

Free Shipping at Disney Store

Don’t forget that purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

The Haunted Mansion Dooney & Bourke Crossbody Bag

Screen art on simulated leather

Stitched genuine leather finishings with purple edging

Zip closure

Interior zip pocket

Adjustable shoulder strap

Trim: 100% cowhide leather

6 3/4'' H x 9'' W x 4 1/4'' D

The Haunted Mansion Dooney & Bourke Satchel

Top zip closure with leather pulls

One outside zip pocket with leather pull

Three inside slip pockets

One inside zip pocket

Inside key hook

Leather carry handles

Detachable, adjustable leather crossbody strap with lobster claw clasps

Coated cotton / leather

9 1/4'' H x 11 1/2'' W x 5 1/4'' D

Handle drop 6'' L

The Haunted Mansion Dooney & Bourke Wristlet Wallet

Zip closure with leather pull

Interior zip compartment

Two billfold compartments

Twelve card pockets

Accordion fold interior

Detachable wrist strap with lobster claw clasp

Trim: cowhide leather

Wallet: 4 1/2'' H x 8 1/4'' L x 1'' W

Strap: 7'' L

Everything Haunted Mansion

More Dooney & Bourke

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas, and seasonal fun, we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!