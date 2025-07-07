Spooky and Chic! Dooney & Bourke Revisit The Haunted Mansion with their Graveyard Themed Collection
Happy Summerween! If you’re not familiar, this is the glorious time of the year when summer meets Halloween and that means new merchandise arrives at Disney Store. Specifically, we’re talking about the reveal of the Haunted Mansion Collection which includes an assortment of Dooney & Bourke bags featuring a Graveyard-inspired design.
- Ghosts, ghouls, and other assorted dearly departed spirits are now floating around Disney Store as The 2025 Haunted Mansion Collection makes its debut.
- The full lineup was revealed last week complete with pictures of the new apparel, accessories, home decor, and collectibles featuring all the Haunted Mansion characters we love.
- Dooney & Bourke is back with their latest pattern themed to the beloved attraction, and while past designs have been bright, colorful, or even playful, this time they are embracing the sketchbook look. The collection includes:
- Crossbody Bag
- Satchel
- Wristlet Wallet
- A simple white background is delightfully enhanced with black sketches of sights spotted in the Haunted Mansion Graveyard.
- Singing Busts, the Caretaker and his dog, Hitchhiking Ghosts, Opera Singers, and even Madame Leota are featured among the pattern.
- The 2025 Dooney & Bourke Haunted Mansion Collection is available now at Disney Store. Prices range from $188.00-$298.00.
The Haunted Mansion Dooney & Bourke Crossbody Bag
- Screen art on simulated leather
- Stitched genuine leather finishings with purple edging
- Zip closure
- Interior zip pocket
- Adjustable shoulder strap
- Trim: 100% cowhide leather
- 6 3/4'' H x 9'' W x 4 1/4'' D
The Haunted Mansion Dooney & Bourke Satchel
- Top zip closure with leather pulls
- One outside zip pocket with leather pull
- Three inside slip pockets
- One inside zip pocket
- Inside key hook
- Leather carry handles
- Detachable, adjustable leather crossbody strap with lobster claw clasps
- Coated cotton / leather
- 9 1/4'' H x 11 1/2'' W x 5 1/4'' D
- Handle drop 6'' L
The Haunted Mansion Dooney & Bourke Wristlet Wallet
- Zip closure with leather pull
- Interior zip compartment
- Two billfold compartments
- Twelve card pockets
- Accordion fold interior
- Detachable wrist strap with lobster claw clasp
- Trim: cowhide leather
- Wallet: 4 1/2'' H x 8 1/4'' L x 1'' W
- Strap: 7'' L
