Haunted Mansion Holiday to Open for Halloween Time After All, as Disney Posts Later Start Date by Mistake

See update below the image for the latest. Since the annual Haunted Mansion Holiday overlay first started at Disneyland in 2001, fans of the original version of the attraction have lamented the loss of the attraction during Halloween. This year, as The Haunted Mansion is set to reopen for the first time since August 2023, fans will get their wish – as Haunted Mansion Holiday will not return until the start of Holidays at the Disneyland Resort.

UPDATE – 10:45 a.m. PT:

Turns out it was all just a mistake. The November 14th date was erroneously posted on Disneyland.com, and it turns out Haunted Mansion Holiday will be available during Halloween Time.

Haunted Mansion Holiday will return to Disneyland for Halloween Time on August 22nd, continuing its run through Holidays at the Disneyland Resort and into 2026.

If not yet updated, the dates on the Disneyland website

Previously Reported:

Disneyland guests have not been able to experience the original version of The Haunted Mansion since August 2023, thanks to a lengthy refurbishment and the annual Haunted Mansion Holiday overlay.

In order to maximize the amount of time guests have to experience the classic version of the attraction, this year, the holiday overlay will not take place during Halloween Time.

It will instead make its debut at the beginning of Holidays at the Disneyland Resort, running from November 14th, 2025 through January 7th, 2026.

This marks the shortest period that Haunted Mansion Holiday has run in many, many years.

Disneyland is celebrating the return of the classic Mansion with a new souvenir sipper

During this year’s seasonal run of Haunted Mansion Holiday, which came to a close yesterday, a reimagined queue

At the exit of the attraction, a new gift shop called Madame Leota’s Somewhere Beyond Gift Shop

More Disneyland Resort News: