Photos: The Retro-Modern Look and Offerings of Disneyland Resort’s New Parkside Market

Guests visiting the Disneyland Resort have noticed that the new dining offering(s) in the west end of the Downtown Disney District have debuted, as the new Parkside Market is now welcoming guests inside.

Originally promised to open “this winter,” many Disneyland fans were expecting this new location to open in 2024, but the doors have opened just after – bringing four distinctive dining locations all under one roof. Vista Parkside Market is a second story bar that offers great views of the district alongside the chance to sip signature craft cocktails and mocktails made with local ingredients and artful garnishes.

Parkside Market also features Seoul Sister, a fast-casual modern eatery serving Korean-style rice bowls; Sip & Sonder serving lattes, fresh treats, frozen drinks and delicious small bites; and GG’s Chicken Shop serving chicken sandwiches, salads and classic dinner table sides.

Seoul Sister is a fast-casual modern eatery that will serve a Korean-forward menu based on bibimbap (Korean rice bowls) with a California twist. Executive Chef Kelly Kim will showcase bold Korean flavors through marinated meats, colorful vegetables and savory sauces over rice, noodles or salad, plus appetizers, an Asian-inspired breakfast menu, and hand-crafted drinks.

Sip & Sonder, from founders Amanda-Jane Thomas and Shanita Nicholas, is a Black women-owned brand that has been recognized as one of the best cafés in L.A. by the Los Angeles Times. Guests in the district can expect to enjoy Sip & Sonder’s signature lattes, as well as fresh treats, frozen drinks and Caribbean-inspired bites.

GG’s Chicken Shop, from Boka Restaurant Group, was founded by James Beard Award-winning restaurateurs Rob Katz and Kevin Boehm, alongside Michelin Star Chef Partner Lee Wolen. Affectionately named after Wolen’s mother Geri, the shop will serve a family-friendly menu of chicken sandwiches, salads, and classic dinner table sides. The first brick-and-mortar GG’s Chicken Shop opened earlier this year in Chicago and this new location in Downtown Disney District will be its first on the West Coast.

