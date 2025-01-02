Get a Disney Gift Card When You Book a Walt Disney World or Disneyland Resort Vacation Package with Mouse Fan Travel

Depending on the price of your package, you can earn up to a $250 Disney e-gift card.

With 2025 upon us, Disney has begun to introduce a slew of new offers for vacation packages to Disneyland, Walt Disney World, and more. Our travel partners at Mouse Fan Travel have also launched a new exclusive offer of their own, giving you up to a $250 Disney e-gift card when booking a qualifying vacation.

New Mouse Fan Travel Offer:

Book a qualifying Walt Disney World or Disneyland Resort

The e-gift card amount is based on the price of room or package and can be used anywhere Disney Gift Cards are accepted. Restrictions may apply.

Offer is valid for bookings made January 2nd, 2025 – February 28th, 2025 for travel check-in dates through August 31st, 2025. Restrictions apply.

Mouse Fan Travel’s new offer is combinable with the new Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort offers, allowing you to save even more.

Head over to Mouse Fan Travel

Other Disney Offers for 2025: