Get a Disney Gift Card When You Book a Walt Disney World or Disneyland Resort Vacation Package with Mouse Fan Travel

Depending on the price of your package, you can earn up to a $250 Disney e-gift card.
With 2025 upon us, Disney has begun to introduce a slew of new offers for vacation packages to Disneyland, Walt Disney World, and more. Our travel partners at Mouse Fan Travel have also launched a new exclusive offer of their own, giving you up to a $250 Disney e-gift card when booking a qualifying vacation.

New Mouse Fan Travel Offer:

  • Book a qualifying Walt Disney World or Disneyland Resort room or package and get a Disney e-gift card valued up to $250.
  • The e-gift card amount is based on the price of room or package and can be used anywhere Disney Gift Cards are accepted. Restrictions may apply.
  • Offer is valid for bookings made January 2nd, 2025 – February 28th, 2025 for travel check-in dates through August 31st, 2025. Restrictions apply.

  • Mouse Fan Travel’s new offer is combinable with the new Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort offers, allowing you to save even more.
  • Head over to Mouse Fan Travel to get a free quote and make use of this offer, or any other offer introduced by Disney as we head into 2025.

