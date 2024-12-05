Hotels of Disneyland Resort Introduce Special Offer to Help Enjoy 70th Anniversary Celebrations On-Site

As Disneyland has announced a full slate of new and returning seasonal celebrations, including the 70th Anniversary celebration, the Hotels of the Disneyland Resort have announced a special offer for folks to enjoy as part of the festivities.
What’s Happening:
- To help everyone enjoy the magic of the upcoming 70th anniversary celebration at the Disneyland Resort, the Hotels of the Disneyland Resort are offering up some special savings.
- If you plan ahead and book now through May 15th, 2025, you can save up to 30% on select stays of four or more nights at an official Disneyland Resort hotel.
- These bookings are for stays between May 16th, 2025 through September 26th, 2025. Travel must be completed by September 27th, 2025.
- The offer is valid for Standard and Premium room types at:
- Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa
- Disneyland Hotel
- Villas at Disneyland Hotel
- Pixar Place Hotel
- A consecutive four-night or longer stay is required and cancellation of any nights may affect discount availability.
- This is the perfect way to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Disneyland Resort, as a celebration will be taking place that will see the return of the popular Paint the Night parade and Wondrous Journeys nighttime spectacular at Disneyland Park and a brand new World of Color, “World of Color Happiness!”, at Disney California Adventure.
- Be sure to find more information at our post, here.
- For more information on this special offer for stays at the Disneyland Resort and to plan a visit during this milestone year, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel who can assist with all your booking needs.
More Disneyland Resort 2025 Announcements:
- Part of the 70th celebration, an opening date for the new attraction Walt Disney – A Magical Life has been revealed.
- The line-up of Disneyland After Dark events for 2025 has also been revealed.
- With new Avengers Campus attractions in the works, the Red Car Trolley will close in February.
- Finally, the Resort has also announced return dates for
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com