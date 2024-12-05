Hotels of Disneyland Resort Introduce Special Offer to Help Enjoy 70th Anniversary Celebrations On-Site

As Disneyland has announced a full slate of new and returning seasonal celebrations, including the 70th Anniversary celebration, the Hotels of the Disneyland Resort have announced a special offer for folks to enjoy as part of the festivities.

What’s Happening:

To help everyone enjoy the magic of the upcoming 70th anniversary celebration at the Disneyland Resort, the Hotels of the Disneyland Resort are offering up some special savings.

If you plan ahead and book now through May 15th, 2025, you can save up to 30% on select stays of four or more nights at an official Disneyland Resort hotel.

These bookings are for stays between May 16th, 2025 through September 26th, 2025. Travel must be completed by September 27th, 2025.

The offer is valid for Standard and Premium room types at: Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa Disneyland Hotel Villas at Disneyland Hotel Pixar Place Hotel

A consecutive four-night or longer stay is required and cancellation of any nights may affect discount availability.

This is the perfect way to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Disneyland Resort, as a celebration will be taking place that will see the return of the popular Paint the Night parade and Wondrous Journeys nighttime spectacular at Disneyland Park and a brand new World of Color Disney California Adventure

More Disneyland Resort 2025 Announcements: