Select Disneyland Good Neighbor Hotels Offering Fourth Night Free in Early 2025

Guests staying at select Disneyland Resort Good Neighbor Hotels can extend their vacation for a fourth night free, for a limited time.
What’s Happening:
- For a limited time, guests can receive a fourth night free at a participating Good Neighbor Hotel when they book a Walt Disney Travel Company Package, while supplies last.
- Subject to availability, this offer is available to book now for travel from January 6th through April 10th, 2025.
- This special offer is available at the following Good Neighbor Hotels:
- Anaheim Majestic Garden Hotel
- Anaheim Portofino Inn & Suites
- Best Western Plus Raffles Inn & Suites
- CAMBRiA Hotel & Suites Anaheim Resort Area
- Candlewood Suites Anaheim Resort Area
- Clarion Hotel Anaheim Resort
- Clementine Hotel & Suites Anaheim
- Courtyard by Marriott Anaheim Resort Convention Center
- Delta Hotels by Marriott Anaheim Garden Grove
- Element by Westin Anaheim Resort Convention Center
- Fairfield Inn by Marriott Anaheim Resort
- Four Points by Sheraton Anaheim
- Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Anaheim Garden Grove
- Hilton Garden Inn Anaheim Garden Grove
- Hilton Garden Inn Anaheim Resort
- Holiday Inn & Suites Anaheim
- Homewood Suites by Hilton Anaheim Maingate Area
- Hotel Lulu Anaheim Resort
- Howard Johnson Anaheim Hotel and Water Playground
- Hyatt Regency Orange County
- JW Marriott, Anaheim Resort
- Residence Inn by Marriott Anaheim Resort Area Garden Grove
- Sheraton Garden Grove – Anaheim South
- Sonesta Anaheim Resort Area
- Sonesta Anaheim Resort Area Extended Stay
- SunCoast Park Hotel Anaheim, Tapestry Collection by Hilton
- The Westin Anaheim Resort
