Select Disneyland Good Neighbor Hotels Offering Fourth Night Free in Early 2025

This offer is available to book now for travel from January 6th through April 10th, 2025.
Guests staying at select Disneyland Resort Good Neighbor Hotels can extend their vacation for a fourth night free, for a limited time.

What’s Happening:

  • For a limited time, guests can receive a fourth night free at a participating Good Neighbor Hotel when they book a Walt Disney Travel Company Package, while supplies last.
  • Subject to availability, this offer is available to book now for travel from January 6th through April 10th, 2025.
  • This special offer is available at the following Good Neighbor Hotels:
    • Anaheim Majestic Garden Hotel
    • Anaheim Portofino Inn & Suites
    • Best Western Plus Raffles Inn & Suites
    • CAMBRiA Hotel & Suites Anaheim Resort Area
    • Candlewood Suites Anaheim Resort Area
    • Clarion Hotel Anaheim Resort
    • Clementine Hotel & Suites Anaheim
    • Courtyard by Marriott Anaheim Resort Convention Center
    • Delta Hotels by Marriott Anaheim Garden Grove
    • Element by Westin Anaheim Resort Convention Center
    • Fairfield Inn by Marriott Anaheim Resort
    • Four Points by Sheraton Anaheim
    • Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Anaheim Garden Grove
    • Hilton Garden Inn Anaheim Garden Grove
    • Hilton Garden Inn Anaheim Resort
    • Holiday Inn & Suites Anaheim
    • Homewood Suites by Hilton Anaheim Maingate Area
    • Hotel Lulu Anaheim Resort
    • Howard Johnson Anaheim Hotel and Water Playground
    • Hyatt Regency Orange County
    • JW Marriott, Anaheim Resort
    • Residence Inn by Marriott Anaheim Resort Area Garden Grove
    • Sheraton Garden Grove – Anaheim South
    • Sonesta Anaheim Resort Area
    • Sonesta Anaheim Resort Area Extended Stay
    • SunCoast Park Hotel Anaheim, Tapestry Collection by Hilton
    • The Westin Anaheim Resort

