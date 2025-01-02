Full Details on Walt Disney World’s Latest Free Disney Dining Plan Offer Revealed

This package must include a stay at a Disney Resort hotel and a Park Hopper ticket.

What’s Happening:

Enjoy a free dining plan when you purchase a non-discounted Walt Disney Travel Company package for at least three nights and three days.

This package must include a stay at a selected Disney Resorts Collection hotel and a theme park ticket with the Park Hopper option.

This offer is valid for arrivals on most nights from May 27 to June 26, 2025, and July 7 to August 6, 2025.

Bookings for this open today and continue through February 10th.

Explore the Disney Resorts Collection hotels and their dining plans below.

Disney Dining Plan:

Enjoy a free Disney Dining Plan when you purchase a minimum three night, three day non-discounted package that includes a room at a select Disney Deluxe Villa Resort hotel and a ticket with a Park Hopper option—valid for arrivals most nights from: May 27 to June 26, 2025 July 7 to August 6, 2025



Select Disney Deluxe Resort Hotels:

Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort (Disney Vacation Club)

Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village

Disney’s Beach Club Villas

Disney’s BoardWalk Villas

Disney’s Old Key West Resort

Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows

Disney’s Riviera Resort

Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Select Disney Deluxe Villa Resort Hotels:

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge

Disney’s Beach Club Resort

Disney’s BoardWalk Inn

Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Disney’s Yacht Club Resort

Disney Quick-Service Dining Plan:

Enjoy a free Disney Quick-Service Dining Plan when you purchase a minimum three night, three day non-discounted package that includes a room at a select Disney Moderate Resort hotel and a ticket with a Park Hopper option—valid for arrivals most nights from: May 27 to June 26, 2025 July 7 to August 6, 2025



Select Disney Moderate Resort Hotels:

Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort

Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside

Select Disney Value Resort Hotels:

Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort

Disney’s All-Star Music Resort

Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort

Disney’s Art of Animation Resort

Disney’s Pop Century Resort

