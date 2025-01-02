Full Details on Walt Disney World’s Latest Free Disney Dining Plan Offer Revealed

Take advantage of a complimentary dining plan at Walt Disney World when you buy a full-priced Walt Disney Travel Company package for a minimum of three nights and three days.
What’s Happening:
- Enjoy a free dining plan when you purchase a non-discounted Walt Disney Travel Company package for at least three nights and three days.
- This package must include a stay at a selected Disney Resorts Collection hotel and a theme park ticket with the Park Hopper option.
- This offer is valid for arrivals on most nights from May 27 to June 26, 2025, and July 7 to August 6, 2025.
- Bookings for this open today and continue through February 10th.
- If you're looking to book this offer or explore your best options, we recommend Mouse Fan Travel for all your Disney travel needs.
- Explore the Disney Resorts Collection hotels and their dining plans below.
Disney Dining Plan:
- Enjoy a free Disney Dining Plan when you purchase a minimum three night, three day non-discounted package that includes a room at a select Disney Deluxe Villa Resort hotel and a ticket with a Park Hopper option—valid for arrivals most nights from:
- May 27 to June 26, 2025
- July 7 to August 6, 2025
Select Disney Deluxe Resort Hotels:
- Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort
- Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort (Disney Vacation Club)
- Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo House
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village
- Disney’s Beach Club Villas
- Disney’s BoardWalk Villas
- Disney’s Old Key West Resort
- Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows
- Disney’s Riviera Resort
- Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa
- The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
Disney Dining Plan:
- Enjoy a free Disney Dining Plan when you purchase a minimum three night, three day non-discounted package that includes a room at a select Disney Deluxe Resort hotel and a ticket with a Park Hopper option—valid for arrivals most nights from:
- May 27 to June 26, 2025
- July 7 to August 6, 2025
Select Disney Deluxe Villa Resort Hotels:
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge
- Disney’s Beach Club Resort
- Disney’s BoardWalk Inn
- Disney’s Contemporary Resort
- Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
- Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort
- Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- Disney’s Yacht Club Resort
Disney Quick-Service Dining Plan:
- Enjoy a free Disney Quick-Service Dining Plan when you purchase a minimum three night, three day non-discounted package that includes a room at a select Disney Moderate Resort hotel and a ticket with a Park Hopper option—valid for arrivals most nights from:
- May 27 to June 26, 2025
- July 7 to August 6, 2025
Select Disney Moderate Resort Hotels:
- Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort
- Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort
- Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter
- Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside
Disney Quick-Service Dining Plan:
- Enjoy a free Disney Quick-Service Dining Plan when you purchase a minimum three night, three day non-discounted package that includes a room at a select Disney Moderate Resort hotel and a ticket with a Park Hopper option—valid for arrivals most nights from:
- May 27 to June 26, 2025
- July 7 to August 6, 2025
Select Disney Value Resort Hotels:
- Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort
- Disney’s All-Star Music Resort
- Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort
- Disney’s Art of Animation Resort
- Disney’s Pop Century Resort
More Walt Disney World News:
- Stay Five Nights or Longer and Save Up to 30% on Rooms at Select Walt Disney World Resort Hotels
- This Summer Florida Residents Can Save Up to 35% on Select Walt Disney World Resort Hotels
- Walt Disney World’s “Infinite Worlds” Ad Campaign Highlights 4 Theme Parks, 2 Water Parks, 25+ Resort Hotels, and 675+ Shops and Restaurants
Planning a Trip?
- If you are wanting to plan a vacation check out our sponsor at Mouse Fan Travel to get you started.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com