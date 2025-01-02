Full Details on Walt Disney World’s Latest Free Disney Dining Plan Offer Revealed

This package must include a stay at a Disney Resort hotel and a Park Hopper ticket.
by |
Tags: , , , ,

Take advantage of a complimentary dining plan at Walt Disney World when you buy a full-priced Walt Disney Travel Company package for a minimum of three nights and three days.

What’s Happening:

  • Enjoy a free dining plan when you purchase a non-discounted Walt Disney Travel Company package for at least three nights and three days.
  • This package must include a stay at a selected Disney Resorts Collection hotel and a theme park ticket with the Park Hopper option.
  • This offer is valid for arrivals on most nights from May 27 to June 26, 2025, and July 7 to August 6, 2025.
  • Bookings for this open today and continue through February 10th.
  • If you're looking to book this offer or explore your best options, we recommend Mouse Fan Travel for all your Disney travel needs.
  • Explore the Disney Resorts Collection hotels and their dining plans below.

Disney Dining Plan:

  • Enjoy a free Disney Dining Plan when you purchase a minimum three night, three day non-discounted package that includes a room at a select Disney Deluxe Villa Resort hotel and a ticket with a Park Hopper option—valid for arrivals most nights from:
    • May 27 to June 26, 2025
    • July 7 to August 6, 2025

Select Disney Deluxe Resort Hotels:

  • Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort
  • Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
  • The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort (Disney Vacation Club)
  • Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
  • Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo House
  • Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village
  • Disney’s Beach Club Villas
  • Disney’s BoardWalk Villas
  • Disney’s Old Key West Resort
  • Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows
  • Disney’s Riviera Resort
  • Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa
  • The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Disney Dining Plan:

  • Enjoy a free Disney Dining Plan when you purchase a minimum three night, three day non-discounted package that includes a room at a select Disney Deluxe Resort hotel and a ticket with a Park Hopper option—valid for arrivals most nights from:
    • May 27 to June 26, 2025
    • July 7 to August 6, 2025

Select Disney Deluxe Villa Resort Hotels:

  • Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge
  • Disney’s Beach Club Resort
  • Disney’s BoardWalk Inn
  • Disney’s Contemporary Resort
  • Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
  • Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort
  • Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
  • Disney’s Yacht Club Resort

Disney Quick-Service Dining Plan:

  • Enjoy a free Disney Quick-Service Dining Plan when you purchase a minimum three night, three day non-discounted package that includes a room at a select Disney Moderate Resort hotel and a ticket with a Park Hopper option—valid for arrivals most nights from:
    • May 27 to June 26, 2025
    • July 7 to August 6, 2025

Select Disney Moderate Resort Hotels:

  • Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort
  • Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort
  • Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter
  • Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside

Disney Quick-Service Dining Plan:

  • Enjoy a free Disney Quick-Service Dining Plan when you purchase a minimum three night, three day non-discounted package that includes a room at a select Disney Moderate Resort hotel and a ticket with a Park Hopper option—valid for arrivals most nights from:
    • May 27 to June 26, 2025
    • July 7 to August 6, 2025

Select Disney Value Resort Hotels:

  • Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort
  • Disney’s All-Star Music Resort
  • Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort
  • Disney’s Art of Animation Resort
  • Disney’s Pop Century Resort

More Walt Disney World News:

Planning a Trip?

  • If you are wanting to plan a vacation check out our sponsor at Mouse Fan Travel to get you started.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Tricia Kennedy
As a huge Disney fan Tricia enjoys having Walt Disney World basically in her backyard. When she's not at the theme parks she is either playing drums or with her dog Yoda. She is a lifelong Star Wars fan and has ridden Star Tours over 270 times.
View all articles by Tricia Kennedy