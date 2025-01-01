Walt Disney World’s “Infinite Worlds” Ad Campaign Highlights 4 Theme Parks, 2 Water Parks, 25+ Resort Hotels, and 675+ Shops and Restaurants

The Walt Disney World Resort has launched its new ad campaign online – “Infinite Worlds” – and we’re breaking down everything you see in the commercial.
Infinite Worlds Await at Walt Disney World Resort:
- Magic awaits at “The Most Magical Place on Earth” through a new Walt Disney World ad campaign highlighting the diversity of vacation offerings across the resort’s 43 square miles.
- 4 theme parks, 2 water parks, over 25 resort hotels, and over 675 shops and eateries are waiting to be explored at the Walt Disney World resort.
- The commercial begins with a nighttime overview of the resort’s four theme park icons – the Tree of Life at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, the Hollywood Tower Hotel at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Spaceship Earth at EPCOT, and finishing with Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom.
- “Here you leave today and enter a world of…” The announcer echoes Walt Disney’s dedication of Disneyland. The original speech continued with “yesterday, tomorrow, and fantasy,” but the Walt Disney World ad fills in different blanks.
- “Mickey Mouse!” a child yells, with Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Goofy, and Pluto waiting for hugs in the hub. Guests will find Mickey Mouse and his pals available for meet and greets at all four parks, as well as at select character dining experiences at the resort hotels.
- “A world of princesses,” a girl says as she receives an Elsa makeover at the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique. The commercial also shows the Frozen attraction at EPCOT (Frozen Ever After) and the Disney Princess meet and greet location at Magic Kingdom, Princess Fairytale Hall.
- “A world of villains,” a mother says as her daughters meet Snow White, with lightning flashing to the Evil Queen, Maleficent, and Darth Vader. Disney Villains are a popular meet and greet during Magic Kingdom’s after-hours special events, Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party. Disney’s Hollywood Studios will welcome Disney Villains this summer in the new show Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After. Magic Kingdom is also preparing to welcome Disney Villains year-round in an area of the park themed to them, Villains Land.
- “And heroes,” a boy says from the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios aboard the attraction Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run. Adults are also shown building their own lightsabers at Savi’s Workshop.
- “A world of Ahhhhhs!” A mother screams as she plunges down the big drop on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Magic Kingdom. This segment showcases other thrill rides, including Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT, Slinky Dog Dash at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Tron Lightcycle Run at Magic Kingdom.
- “A world of other worlds,” a boy says from Pandora – The World of Avatar, a land themed to the James Cameron film franchise at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. This segment shows guests riding Avatar Flight of Passage and a guest getting their own banshee at Windtraders Shop.
- “A world of all the favorites,” a woman says at Cinderella Castle, which segues into a montage of her with friends taking pictures through Disney PhotoPass, culminating with a trip aboard Kilimanjaro Safaris at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
- “A world of throwbacks,” a woman says from Main Street, U.S.A., with some assistance from the Dapper Dans singing group. This leads to guests entering The Haunted Mansion at Magic Kingdom.
- “A world of chef’s kiss,” a woman mimes from the Chefs de France restaurant at EPCOT.
- “For whatever you love, infinite worlds await,” the announcer concludes. See the full commercial below.
