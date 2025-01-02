Florida Residents Can Save Up to 35% on Select Walt Disney World Resort Hotels This Summer

You must provide proof of Florida residency at check-in.

Florida residents can enjoy discounts of up to 35% on select Walt Disney World Resort Hotels this summer.

What's Happening:

Florida residents can enjoy up to 35% off select Walt Disney World Resort Hotels for stays from May 1st to July 31st, 2025, with reservations made by February 24th, 2025.

At check-in, you must provide proof of residency in Florida.

The offer includes a length-of-stay requirement, with a minimum stay of one night and a maximum of 14 nights.

This promotion applies to Walt Disney World Resort Hotels listed below:

Save Up to 35%:

Save 35% on rooms when you book by February 24th, 2025—or save 30% after February 24th—for stays most nights from May 1st to July 31st, 2025.

Resorts:

Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort (Disney Vacation Club)

Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village

Disney’s Beach Club Resort

Disney’s Beach Club Villas

Disney’s BoardWalk Inn

Disney’s BoardWalk Villas

Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort – King Bed Rooms

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Disney’s Old Key West Resort – 2-Bedroom Villas

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside

Disney's Riviera Resort

Disney's Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Disney's Yacht Club Resort

The Villas at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Save Up to 30%:

Save 30% on rooms when you book by February 24th, 2025—or save 25% after February 24th—for stays most nights from May 1st to July 31st, 2025.

Resorts:

Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo House

Disney's Coronado Springs Resort

Disney’s Old Key West Resort – Deluxe Studios & 1-Bedroom Villas

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows

Disney's Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter

Save Up to 25%:

Save 25% on rooms when you book by February 24th, 2025—or save 20% after February 24th—for stays most nights from May 1st to July 31st, 2025.

Resorts:

The Campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort

Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort

Disney’s All-Star Music Resort

Disney’s Art of Animation Resort

Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort

Disney’s Pop Century Resort

