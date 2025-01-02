Florida Residents Can Save Up to 35% on Select Walt Disney World Resort Hotels This Summer

Florida residents can enjoy discounts of up to 35% on select Walt Disney World Resort Hotels this summer.
What's Happening:
- Florida residents can enjoy up to 35% off select Walt Disney World Resort Hotels for stays from May 1st to July 31st, 2025, with reservations made by February 24th, 2025.
- At check-in, you must provide proof of residency in Florida.
- The offer includes a length-of-stay requirement, with a minimum stay of one night and a maximum of 14 nights.
- This promotion applies to Walt Disney World Resort Hotels listed below:
Save Up to 35%:
- Save 35% on rooms when you book by February 24th, 2025—or save 30% after February 24th—for stays most nights from May 1st to July 31st, 2025.
Resorts:
- Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort
- Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort (Disney Vacation Club)
- Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village
- Disney’s Beach Club Resort
- Disney’s Beach Club Villas
- Disney’s BoardWalk Inn
- Disney’s BoardWalk Villas
- Disney’s Contemporary Resort
- Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort – King Bed Rooms
- Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
- Disney’s Old Key West Resort – 2-Bedroom Villas
- Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside
- Disney's Riviera Resort
- Disney's Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa
- Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- Disney's Yacht Club Resort
- The Villas at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
Save Up to 30%:
- Save 30% on rooms when you book by February 24th, 2025—or save 25% after February 24th—for stays most nights from May 1st to July 31st, 2025.
Resorts:
- Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo House
- Disney's Coronado Springs Resort
- Disney’s Old Key West Resort – Deluxe Studios & 1-Bedroom Villas
- Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort
- Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows
- Disney's Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter
Save Up to 25%:
- Save 25% on rooms when you book by February 24th, 2025—or save 20% after February 24th—for stays most nights from May 1st to July 31st, 2025.
Resorts:
- The Campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort
- Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort
- Disney’s All-Star Music Resort
- Disney’s Art of Animation Resort
- Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort
- Disney’s Pop Century Resort
