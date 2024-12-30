Three New Light-Up Figurines Arrive at Magic Kingdom

Bring home scenes from "Mary Poppins," "Cinderella," and "Beauty and the Beast."

Disney fans now have the opportunity to bring home favorite moments from classic films with new light up statuettes.

What’s Happening:

Over at Magic Kingdom Mary Poppins, Cinderella, and Beauty and the Beast .

and . Available at the Emporium, the new statuettes are finely crafted and feature iconic moments from the three films.

Highly detailed, the collectibles also contain a light up function, making these great for a bookshelf or side table.

First up we have the Mary Poppins Light Up Figurine.

Light Up Figurine. Running for $199.00, this gorgeous statuette features a silver, ornate base with clouds

Next up, guests will find the Good vs Evil Cinderella Light Up Figurine.

Light Up Figurine. Priced at $229.00, the highly detailed scene showcases Cinderella holding her pink dress made by her wonderful animal friends. Also in the attic, Jaq and Gus can be seen standing proudly with the princess. Outside the room, the evil stepmother awaits on a spiral staircase. Boasting an evil grin, the villain and her cat Lucifer await their moment to destroy Cinderella’s night to the ball.

Lastly, a classic symbol of Disney’s Academy Award Best Picture nominated film Beauty and the Beast can be found.

can be found. The Light Up Enchanted Rose

Featuring the rose in its glass cover placed atop a highly detailed silver stand, guests will be able to enjoy a warm glow emanating from the intact flower.

Don’t forget to enjoy the withered petals found at the base of the stand.

The figurines are not yet available outside of the parks, but you can check out Disney Store’s amazing light up figurines here

