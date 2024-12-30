Free Dining Offer Returning for Select Walt Disney World Vacation Packages Booked in Early 2025

One of the most popular vacation offerings, the free dining plan, is returning in 2025 for select Walt Disney World vacations.
What’s Happening:
- Beginning January 2nd, those looking to save a little on their next trip to Walt Disney World can receive a free dining plan with the purchase of select vacation packages.
- The booking window stretches from January 2nd to February 10th, 2025 for travel dates starting just in time for the summer.
- In order to receive the free dining plan, guests must purchase a non-discounted 3-night, 3-day (at minimum) Walt Disney Travel Company package that includes a room at a select Disney Resort hotel and a ticket with a Park Hopper option.
- The offer is available for most arrivals from May 27th through June 26th, and July 7th through August 6th, 2025.
- More details on the free dining offer will be available at DisneyWorld.com/dineoffer on January 2nd, and we’ll be sure to share those here on LaughingPlace.com as well.
- Of course, guests can also add on either the Quick Service Dining Plan or the Dining Plan to any vacation package before their trip. Both include a certain number of meals and snacks based on the number of nights of your stay.
- We put together a complete list of Disney Dining Plan locations at Walt Disney World for your convenience.
About the Disney Dining Plans:
- The Disney Dining Plan
- Everyone in the travel party receives 1 Table-Service meal per night, 1 Quick-Service meal per night and a snack/nonalcoholic drink per night of their package stay, and 1 Resort-refillable drink mug.
- Meals and snacks can be redeemed at any time during the stay.
- For example, for guests who book a 4-night package with a Disney Dining Plan, each guest in the party would receive 4 Table- Service meals, 4 Quick-Service meals and 4 snacks or nonalcoholic beverages, which can be used at any time during the 4-night stay.
- The Disney Quick Service Dining Plan
- Everyone in the travel party (ages 3 and up) will receive 2 Quick-Service meals per night, a snack/nonalcoholic drink per night of their package stay and 1 Resort-refillable drink mug.
- Meals and snacks can be redeemed at any time during the stay.
- For example, for guests who book a 4-night package with a Disney Quick-Service Dining Plan, each guest in the party would receive 8 Quick-Service meals and 4 Snacks or Nonalcoholic Beverages, which can be used at any time during your 4- night stay.
