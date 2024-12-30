Showcase Disney Parks Icons on Your Feet with New Walt Disney World Clogs by Crocs

They even have cute little Disney Skyliner gondolas on the back strap!

Whether you love them or hate them, something has to be said about the enduring popularity of Crocs. The latest Disney Parks x Crocs collaboration has dropped, allowing Walt Disney World fans to wear the park icons on their feet!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Walt Disney World fans looking for a comfortable way to rock some park icons on their feet are in luck with these new Clogs by Crocs.

Allover screen art depicts icons of the four parks while Walt Disney World logo is seen in 3D on the sides and Disney Skyliner

Icons featured on the Crocs include Cinderella Castle, the Partners Statue, Space Mountain Spaceship Earth

The new Walt Disney World Crocs are available now at Disney Store

Walt Disney World Clogs for Adults by Crocs | Disney Store

Another recent addition to the Disney Parks x Crocs lineup include a similar design making use of park icons, as part of the recently launched “Play in the Park” collection.

Icons featured include Cinderella Castle, the Tree of Life, Space Mountain, “ it's a small world Mad Tea Party

This design, which retails for the slightly higher price of $69.99, can be found in both a Disneyland

